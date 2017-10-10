Blissfully quiet weather week here, California winds to return

Welcome to the extreme weather year of 2017.

Houston underwater. Florida ravaged by surge and wind. Puerto Rico still in shambles. California burning. The latest billion-dollar weather disaster still in progress.

Has every state experienced a billion-dollar weather and climate disaster? Find out: https://t.co/T2DY0NbQhg #BillionDollarDisasters pic.twitter.com/YRyXX6mWSI — NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) October 7, 2017

We can thank our lucky weather stars we live in Minnesota. A little October frost we can handle. The only fire racing through our forests? Waves of brilliant color.

It's not too late for leaf peeping! View our latest report and look at how past years stack up: https://t.co/qDrToV9uZj #WowofFall #OnlyinMN pic.twitter.com/9JBPiDnScO — Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) October 10, 2017

Minnesota enjoys a sun-cloud mix through Thursday. Overall our weather pattern is quiet. We warm gradually into the 60s across most of Minnesota this week. Thursday is the warmest day for most of us.

The weekend looks cooler and unsettled. Light showers ride by Friday. More focused rains arrive Saturday night. A few showers may linger Sunday. I’m just the messenger.

California: Red flag warnings Wednesday

Winds will kick up again in northern California Wednesday. Fire weather warnings are flying once again.

A Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) has been issued for the North Bay Mountains between 5PM Wed. – 5PM Thurs. AND for the East Bay Hills between 11PM Wed. – 5PM Thurs. #CAwx #CAfire #firewx pic.twitter.com/uHyWRJT9Sb — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 10, 2017

North Bay Mountains-

1114 AM PDT Tue Oct 10 2017 …RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT

THURSDAY FOR OFFSHORE WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONE 507… The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Red

Flag Warning, which is in effect from 5 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 507. * WIND…Northeast winds of 15 to 30 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY…Minimum daytime values between 10-20 percent with

night time recovery values between 30-40 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT…In the Napa County hills as well as around

Mount Saint Helena and the hills of Marin around Mount

Tamalpais. * IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Smoky skies persist in the San Francisco Bay area.

Ok this is NOT good. Air quality is downright nasty out there right now across #SanFrancisco from the #WineCountryFires @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/tXHFxk8BVt — NedaNews (@NedaNews) October 10, 2017

Air quality is poor in the region.

This caught my eye with all the extreme weather this year. My first instinct was to laugh. But given the outbreak of extreme weather we’ve seen this year I may have been premature.

This survival capsule protects you from natural disasters pic.twitter.com/VDeszcfSso — Mashable (@mashable) October 10, 2017

Stay tuned.