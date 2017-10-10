Blissfully quiet weather week here, California winds to return

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Oct 10, 2017
0

Welcome to the extreme weather year of 2017.

Houston underwater. Florida ravaged by surge and wind. Puerto Rico still in shambles. California burning. The latest billion-dollar weather disaster still in progress.

We can thank our lucky weather stars we live in Minnesota. A little October frost we can handle. The only fire racing through our forests?  Waves of brilliant color.

Minnesota enjoys a sun-cloud mix through Thursday. Overall our weather pattern is quiet. We warm gradually into the 60s across most of Minnesota this week. Thursday is the warmest day for most of us.

NOAA

The weekend looks cooler and unsettled. Light showers ride by Friday. More focused rains arrive Saturday night. A few showers may linger Sunday. I’m just the messenger.

NOAA GFS weekend output via tropical tidbits.

California: Red flag warnings Wednesday

Winds will kick up again in northern California Wednesday. Fire weather warnings are flying once again.

North Bay Mountains-
1114 AM PDT Tue Oct 10 2017

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
THURSDAY FOR OFFSHORE WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 507…

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Red
Flag Warning, which is in effect from 5 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT
Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 507.

* WIND…Northeast winds of 15 to 30 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum daytime values between 10-20 percent with
night time recovery values between 30-40 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT…In the Napa County hills as well as around
Mount Saint Helena and the hills of Marin around Mount
Tamalpais.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Smoky skies persist in the San Francisco Bay area.

Air quality is poor in the region.

This caught my eye with all the extreme weather this year. My first instinct was to laugh. But given the outbreak of extreme weather we’ve seen this year I may have been premature.

Stay tuned.

 

 