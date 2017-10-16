Best week of autumn? Ophelia slams Ireland

Autumn’s Finest

This may be the best week of fall for leaf-peepers, farmers, Indian Summer lovers. Sunshine, mild temperatures, and dry breezes collude to produce what looks like the “nicest” week of autumn in Minnesota.

There’s a lot of talk every year about how good the fall colors will be in Minnesota. Honesty in nearly 50 years here I can’t remember a year when fall colors were bad in Minnesota.

This year is simply spectacular as usual in the areas I frequent in the western Twin Cities. Traffic stopping colors.

Peak color

A big chunk of Minnesota is now at what many would call fall color peak. Here’s the latest map from the Minnesota DNR.

Mild and dry

This week’s weather pattern features mild, breezy days and cool nights.

Sweater weather will have to wait! Sunny skies and highs in the 60s/70 will occur through Friday. Storm chances return Saturday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/j7pYf7X6qZ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 16, 2017

Dry week

Sunny skies. Mild breezes. This is what Indian Summer looks like on the maps. The nest rain chance arrives…Saturday. I’m just your humble weather messenger.

Temperatures push 70 degrees most of this week in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. The numbers below could be conservative.

Crisp nights and highs in the 60s rule northern Minnesota this week.

Ophelia slams Ireland

Ophelia made the transition from tropical storm to extra-tropical cyclone as it slammed into Ireland with 100 mph winds Monday.

24-hour satellite animation of post-tropical #Ophelia wrapping much like a powerful winter storm as it hits Ireland and the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/Twdc04KDk5 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) October 16, 2017

Even as storms transition from topical to extra-tropical, damage capacity remains high. Ophelia hit Ireland hard.

Three dead as Storm Ophelia batters Ireland https://t.co/s3FoCGFuuM pic.twitter.com/qDVaUDXE5j — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 16, 2017

The climate context for Ophelia is unique. She set records as the furthest eastward Atlantic major hurricane.

#Ophelia is now a major hurricane – the farthest east (26.6°W) an Atlantic major hurricane has existed on record. pic.twitter.com/RfdDdUqI5h — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 14, 2017

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is pushing into the top tier in many categories.