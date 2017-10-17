Autumnal bliss now, seasonal reality check next week

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” ― L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

Crowdsourcing weather

Picture a world where everyone gets one vote for today’s weather. If weather was crowdsourced, my guess is we’d come up with something close to this week’s weather bliss.

Sunshine and blue sky or rain? High temperatures in the 70s? Moderate southerly breezes? A few dry days for farmers? Rain on Tuesday nights? Snow on weekends to avoid rush hours? Cast your vote.

I’m grateful our daily weather is still one thing that’s largely beyond our ability to control.

Our mid-October weather winning streak continues this week. This will likely be the warmest week until April.

A shot at 80?

Temperatures in the 70s rule the week in southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities peaks in the upper 70s Friday afternoon. A few hyperactive bank thermometers could flash 80 degrees Friday afternoon.

Seasonal reality check next week

The upper air pattern suggests a sharp temperature correction next week. A dip in the jet stream shoves significantly colder air south from Canada.

Freeze next week

Most of Minnesota has already recorded freezing temperatures this fall. The first freezing temperatures of the season look likely for the Twin Cities late next week.

After that the longer range jet stream maps suggest a possible warm up as we approach the first days of November.

Stay tuned.