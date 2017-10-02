Ark-worthy: Storms fire again PM, flash flood watch tonight

October opens with a soggy bang in Minnesota.

Overnight thunderstorms dumped widespread rainfall totals between one-half inch and 1 inch-plus across Minnesota. Bright yellow on the Doppler storm total rainfall map below estimates 1.5 inches-plus rainfall areas.

Next wave develops PM and tonight

The next wave of storm fires this afternoon through tonight. NOAA’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model favors a line of storm developing from southwest to northeast from near the Twin Cities to the west and north between about 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.

The narrow line expands, dumping locally heavy rainfall through tonight across a good chunk of Minnesota.

We’re likely see another 1 to 3 inches-plus of rainfall overnight into Tuesday. The axis of heaviest rainfall most likely straddles the northwest metro, from southwestern Minnesota through St. Cloud to the Iron Range and North Shore.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Monday night.

A few of the storms could approach severe limits (58 mph winds, 1 inch diameter hail) Monday afternoon and evening.

Sun returns Wednesday

The rain pulls out of Minnesota from west to east Tuesday afternoon. We see the sun again Wednesday and Thursday.

Feels like fall

Temperatures cool this week. Highs in the 60s arrive as a fall-like air mass rolls in.

Be ready for some more locally heavy downpours late this afternoon and tonight.