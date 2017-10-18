A shot at 80 Friday, on pace for 2nd warmest year globally

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Oct 18, 2017
0

Our mild fall weather streak continues. Parts of Minnesota are in the midst of a fairly rare streak of 70-degree days in mid October. The Twin Cities could hit 80 degrees Friday afternoon. The record high at MSP Airport Friday? 83 degrees.

NOAA via Weather Bell

Saturday rain

Our next rain arrives Saturday. A low pressure wave and cool front sparks widespread showers and some embedded thunder. The system is progressive, and blows out quickly by Sunday with a return to sunshine. But it will be brisk and cooler sunshine.

NOAA GFS via tropical tidbits.

Rainfall Saturday looks generally light. Most area will see less than a half inch.

NOAA NAM rainfall output via College of Dupage.

Cool shot next week

The upper air pattern favors northwest flow from Canada next week. That drives temperatures down a good 20 degrees from this week’s September-like levels.

2nd warmest year on record so far

NOAA data for September is in. The first 9 months of 2017 are the 2nd warmest on record.

September was the 4th warmest on record globally.

 

 

 

 