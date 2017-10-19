A more wine-friendly climate ahead for Minnesota?

On MPR’s Climate Cast we report on the good, the bad, and the ugly of climate change. So this week how about something a little on the sweeter side?

It turns out this year has been a good one for Minnesota wine growers. And Minnesota’s warming climate may actually be a benefit to wine growers long-term.

John Thull is the guru and researcher of all things wine at the University of Minnesota’s Horticultural Research Center in Chanhassen. I started this week’s Climate Cast by asking John about some of the severe weather challenges growers faced this year.

Data shows winter is warming faster than any other season in Minnesota. A climate Central analysis shows winters have warmed an average of 5.4 degrees in the Twin Cities since 1970.

We still get an old-fashioned winter now and then. But it’s happening more likely about every 3 to 4 years. That may not be good news for winter dependent business and events, but it could be a boost for Minnesota wine growers in the next 50 years.