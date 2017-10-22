A dry Sunday; cooler with a shower chance on Monday

Saturday was soggy, so we’re ready for some dry weather.

Most of Minnesota will have a dry Sunday, and high temps will be a bit warmer than normal.

Saturday rain totals

After a mostly dry week, many parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin saw more than one half inch of rain from Saturday through Saturday night.

NOAA’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service (AHPS) shows these 7 day rainfall totals, ending at 7 a.m. this Sunday morning, across Minnesota and Wisconsin:

Seven day totals were use to capture the rain that fell before 7 a.m. Saturday, which would not have shown on a 24 hour rainfall map.

A few spots in south-central and southeastern Minnesota saw more than one inch of rain.

Rain totals are a combination of radar estimates and rain gauges on the ground.

Temperature trends

Our Sunday highs will be mainly in the 50s in the northern third of Minnesota, with 60s central and south.

60s are milder than normal, our average high in the Twin Cities metro area is only 55 degrees at this time of year.

Monday highs will be mostly in the 50s, with a few spots in the south possibly touching 60 degrees:

Tuesday will be chilly, with highs in the 40s in most areas:

Twin Cities high temps are expected to be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday, followed by lower 40s on Friday.

Rain chances

A shower chance returns to northern Minnesota Sunday night, and scattered showers are possible across Minnesota on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Sunday night through Monday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Minnesota could also see some showers on Thursday, and a mix of rain and snow showers is possible on Friday.

Fall colors

Our recent strong winds and rain have caused a lot of leaves to fall from our trees, but there’s still some excellent fall color in parts of Minnesota.

Here’s the most recent fall color report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

All deciduous trees are included in the fall color report, not just maples.

A Wisconsin fall color report is also available.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.