Peak fall color up north, rain returns Sunday

Fall color burst up north

This might just be the best weekend for leaf peepers in northern Minnesota. Fall color is at or near peak in many spots up north. There’s still plenty of green in southern Minnesota with a few splashes of color.

Frost advisory up north

It’s that time of year. Frost advisories are flying for northeast Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Lows will dip into the 30s inland.

252 PM CDT Fri Sep 29 2017

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT

SATURDAY…

* LOCATION…Minnesota Arrowhead, Twin Ports, and northwest

Wisconsin.

* TEMPERATURES…In the 30s, except warmer near Lake Superior.

* IMPACTS…Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left

unprotected.

Warmer by the lake?

Say what? It’s usually “cooler by the lake.” But this time of year water temperatures in Lake Superior are much warmer than surrounding land areas at night. That produces a protective blanket of warmth in nearshore areas. Water temperatures are still pushing 60 degrees around Two Harbors.

Weekend split

Saturday is the sunnier day this weekend. High in the 60s rule the day south and west with upper 50s up north. Get out there!

Sunday showers

High pressure keeps us sunny and dry through Saturday.

I’m optimistic we may just squeak in a favorably cool and dry Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning. Most of the forecast models attempt to hold off rain until at least midday Sunday. Showers expand eastward Sunday afternoon.

Wet next week

Low pressure waves move along a stalled front next week. That sets up several waves of rain. We could see some soaking rainfall totals next week. Here’s NOAA’s GFS model rainfall output through next Wednesday.

Temps run just slightly above seasonal norms over the next week.

Stay tuned.