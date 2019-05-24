Woman delays surgery so she can watch the Stanley Cup playoffs

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

Shannon McCarthy’s family and friends aren’t too proud to beg.

Shannon, of Stoughton, Mass., has breast cancer and recently doctors found a mass on her pancreas and she really shouldn’t waste any time having surgery to remove it.

But the Boston Bruins are playing for the Stanley Cup and, somehow, she convinced her surgeon at Mass General Hospital to wait until after the playoff series is over.

“I met with my surgeon who was not happy with me but I explained to him it cannot be until the Stanley Cup was over,” McCarthy told WBZ. “I was like, I can’t. It’s the playoffs, then the Cup, then the parade, and then I’ll be in.”

Her family and friends have been campaigning in the media on Facebook not only to get her tickets to the game, but also to wave the Bruins flag before the game starts.

“That would mean the world,” Hannah, her daughter, said. “She’s probably the most deserving person, she might be the craziest Bruins fan I’ve ever met but I think she could really fire that team up.”

When she went to get a cup of morning joe today, a giant iced coffee gave her the world.

Shannon McCarthy, who’s holding off on surgery to remove a mass on her pancreas until she sees the #Bruins through the #StanleyCupFinal…. just found out she’s going to Game 1. This was the surprise waiting for her at a @dunkindonuts in Stoughton #NHL @wbz pic.twitter.com/Q59U2XcdKI — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) May 24, 2019

Posted by Hannah Carpenter on Friday, May 24, 2019

“This is how I’m getting through every day. Support and the Bruins,” McCarthy said. “I’m going!”

No word on whether she’ll fly the flag.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)