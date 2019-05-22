Where the heck is Aaron Rodgers in ‘Game of Thrones?’

You’re going to want to sit down for this.
This is not Aaron Rodgers in “Game of Thrones.”
“I wasn’t the guy that got burned up,” Rodgers said on Tuesday. “And I’m disappointed in every person who actually said that was me because, if you watch that person run, they’re a total non-athlete. Total non-athlete.”
This wasn’t Aaron Rodgers either.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed he was in the final episodes somewhere, but he wouldn’t say in what role.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel thinks it knows. A minute into the penultimate episode, someone appears to have the same costume on that Rodgers was wearing in an Instagram post.
Like many viewers, Rodgers didn’t care for the finale, according to the Journal Sentinel.
“No. I love the show and it was a great 10 years, but no,” Rodgers said. “You come down to the end, and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore.
No, Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn, a lot better story. Jaime, better story. Cersei, probably better stories. Any Baratheon, better story.”
Naturally, he was asked to offer up his edit to the final script and which character should have captured the “Iron Throne.”
“I think Dany should’ve been on the throne,” Rodgers said. “Here’s my last theory about it – if Bran, the three-eyed raven who is all about the health of the realm, he basically wanted the throne the whole time – because he’s the one who told the Starks, knowing Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing they’d scheme for Dany’s death, knowing that would piss her off, which led to her being the mad queen.
“So the the entire time kind of set this whole thing up? And at the end he said I don’t want to be king, but why did I travel this whole way to be here? No.”