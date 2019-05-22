Where the heck is Aaron Rodgers in ‘Game of Thrones?’

You’re going to want to sit down for this.

This is not Aaron Rodgers in “Game of Thrones.”

“I wasn’t the guy that got burned up,” Rodgers said on Tuesday. “And I’m disappointed in every person who actually said that was me because, if you watch that person run, they’re a total non-athlete. Total non-athlete.”

This wasn’t Aaron Rodgers either.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed he was in the final episodes somewhere, but he wouldn’t say in what role.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel thinks it knows. A minute into the penultimate episode, someone appears to have the same costume on that Rodgers was wearing in an Instagram post.

Like many viewers, Rodgers didn’t care for the finale, according to the Journal Sentinel.