What’s on MPR News – 5/30/19

Monday May 30, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Steffanie Strathdee, an epidemiologist, and her husband Tom Patterson were on vacation in Egypt. Suddenly Patterson came down with a stomach bug. Turns out it was a superbug that was antibiotic resistant. Strathdee did what any scientist would do; she researched as much as she could to find a way to save her husband.

Guest: Steffanie Strathdee and Tom Patterson. Strathdee is author of “The Perfect Predator: A Scientist’s Race to Save her Husband from a Deadly Superbug.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Tim Ryan was just 29 years old when he won his first term in Congress back in 2002. Today, he is one of more than 20 Democrats running for the White House. So what stands him out from all the others?

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

In her new memoir, “Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward,” Valerie Jarrett shares the details of her early childhood in Iran, the racism and segregation her family endured in Chicago in the 1950s, the challenge of being a single mother after her divorce, and her time in the Obama White House.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Scott Pelley of CBS News and 60 Minutes spoke at the National Press Club about his new memoir, “Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times.” He says freedom of the press is what protects all of our other rights, and what worries him most is that “we’ve gone from the information age to the disinformation age.” (Recorded 5/22/19)

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The new film “After Maria” follows three Puerto Rican women who relocate to New York after the hurricane. Many Puerto Ricans say the film misrepresents the post-Maria experience.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

A deadly boat accident in the Hungarian capital, Budapest; the political deadlock in Israel leads to a new general election; and what difference will a summit in Saudi Arabia make to tensions with Iran?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

A federal push to raise the tobacco age to 21; the NBA finals; predicting tornadoes; fathers win parental leave; and almost 13 years after its finale, HBO’s Deadwood is back as a TV movie.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

America’s first offshore windfarm started off the coast of Rhode Island three years ago. Now, as states set more renewable energy goals, more are set to develop. But the project is proving controversial.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Robert Mueller, the special counsel, discussed his investigation of Russian election interference for the first time on Wednesday. He did not absolve President Trump of obstruction of justice, saying: “If we had enough confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

7 p.m. – The World

Sampling new flavors and the words that describe them. We’re in a marketplace in Bangkok.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Adam Liptak is Supreme Court correspondent for The New York Times. He’ll discuss the court’s recent rulings on abortion, and what they could mean for the future of Roe v. Wade; the role the court might play in congressional committees subpoenas that President Trump is resisting, and how the court is changing with Trump’s two appointees, Justices Gorusch and Kanaugh.