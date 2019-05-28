What’s on MPR News – 5/28/19

Tuesday May 28, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

It’s been a cold, wet, gloomy spring for everyone in the Midwest, but the ramifications of that weather pattern are dire for farmers. The Midwest Regional Climate Center reports spring planting is seriously delayed due to the wet and cold conditions in the region. Corn is being planted at the slowest pace ever, while soybean seeding is the slowest since 1996. And with the start of June looming, many farmers are facing a tough choice. Do they even try to get crops in the ground at all?

Guests: Mitchell Hora, farmer and young entrepreneur from Washington, Iowa, and the cohost of the podcast Field Work

9:25 a.m. – Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is often associated with veterans – usually men, just back from war. But studies shows that’s a limited view. In fact, women are two or even three times more likely to be diagnosed with PTSD than men – even though they experience fewer traumatic events. Researchers say women’s heightened risk of sexual assault and domestic abuse are key factors. But do brain chemistry and cultural norms also play a role?

Guests: Dr. Danielle Johnson, a psychiatrist at the Lindner Center of Hope and a specialist in women’s and minority health issues; Dr. Colleen Cira, a psychologist and founder of the Cira Center for Behavioral Health

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Andrew Yang is one of over 20 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for president. And according to the former tech executive, he’s running the “nerdiest presidential campaign in history.”

Guest: Andrew Yang, Democratic presidential candidate for 2020.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Xcel Energy announced plans to close two remaining coal power plants in the Upper Midwest in 10 years. That’s a decade earlier than scheduled, and it puts the company on pace to be coal-free in the region by 2030.

What does our energy pie look like now? And how will it look in 10 years with less coal and more wind? Also, how do Minnesota’s two nuclear power plants play into the equation?

Guests: Elizabeth Dunbar, MPR News reporter; Ellen Anderson, executive director of the University of Minnesota’s Energy Transition Lab and a former DFL state senator

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Former President Bill Clinton gave the closing keynote address at the Presidential Ideas Festival held last week at the University of Virginia. He spoke about the role of the President, now and in the past. All of our presidents, Clinton said, need to consider who are “we the people” and what is a “more perfect union.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Checking in on American involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq. Nearly 18 years after entering Afghanistan, America’s longest military engagement continues.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

In the wake of the European Parliament results, a French-German dispute is emerging over top EU jobs. We have a report from a Venezuelan slum: how the poorest are coping in the economic crisis. And what is causing a surge of violence in Brazil’s prisons?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

This Missouri abortion law; Iran drone warfare; new political openings with Cuba; NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Sara Randazzo about how Johnson & Johnson ended up at the center of the first big trial in the opioid crisis, which opens today in Oklahoma; Vancouver, Canada, is a city that has been transformed in the past few decades by the influx of Chinese immigrants and money. It’s fueled the local economy, but also driven brough its share of problems.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Not all smart phones are created equal. So, they were put to the test. From durability to performance… Which phone comes out on top?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

In the past year, many New York City taxi drivers have fallen deeper into debt, even as the city moved to rein in ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft. Our colleague explains how the rush to blame those apps shielded those who were really behind the crisis.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Psychotherapist B. Janet Hibbs and psychiatrist Anthony Rostain are the authors of the new book The Stressed Years of Their Lives: Helping your kid survive and thrive during their college years. Anxiety, depression, and suicide are on the rise among teens. Hibbs is a family and couples therapist. Her son, who was suicidal, was treated by Rostain who chaired the University of Pennsylvania’s Task Force on Student Psychological Health and Well Being. He’s a professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the University’s Perelman School of Medicine and practices at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.