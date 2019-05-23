What’s on MPR News – 5/23/19

Thursday May 23, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Think about your favorite word. Maybe it’s kerfuffle or hullabaloo. Words like these often raise the question “where in the world did that word come from?” Etymologist Anatoly Liberman’s new book “Word Origins And How We Know Them: Etymology for Everyone” aims to help readers understand how people like him study the origin of words and what we can learn from them.

Guest: Anatoly Liberman, etymologist and professor at the University of Minnesota

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Throughout American history, there have been periods of intense friction between the executive and legislative branches of government. With the power struggle between President Trump and the Democratic-led House, we’re in such a period now. When Democrats took control of the House in 2018, the drumbeat for impeachment picked up. Then, the Mueller report was released. And Democrats started asking for testimony by some of the president’s closest associates in front of Congress. This week, former White House Counsel Don McGahn, didn’t show after President Donald Trump instructed him not to, even though a House committee issued a subpoena. How effective is the system of checks and balances today? What is the likelihood that Congress will impeach the president?

Guests: Norman Ornstein, resident scholar, American Enterprise Institute; Bruce Gibney, lawyer, venture capitalist, and author of “The Nonsense Factory: The Making and Breaking of the American Legal System.”

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

The latest edition of Counter Stories, our regular conversation about race, identity and social justice.

Guests: Don Eubanks, associate professor at Metropolitan State University and cultural consultant; Hlee Lee, owner of “the other media group”;Luz Maria Frias, lawyer and consultant;Anthony Galloway, executive director of ARTS-Us; Marianne Combs, arts correspondent at MPR News

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

John Dickerson, of CBS News, interviews former Sec. of State Madeleine Albright and former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley about the “Newer World Order: Internationalism and American Security.” Recorded Tuesday at the Presidential Ideas Festival at the University of Virginia.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

All this week The Takeaway is talking about life in your 40s: from money to work to health. In this episode, Tanzina Vega talks family and relationships in this unique decade.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

India’s general election: seven weeks of polling, 600 million votes cast, the Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi looks to have secured a second term as prime minister; Botswana has lifted a five year ban on elephant hunting; we hear from Hong Kong where a proposal to allow Hong Kong citizens to be sent to mainland China to face courts controlled by Beijing has sparked widespread protest.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Trump’s state tax returns; election results in India; abortion economics;

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A conversation with writer and producer of Booksmart, about female roles in the comedy film industry.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The bank that kept saying “yes” to Donald Trump. At a time when most Wall Street firms had stopped doing business with Donald J. Trump, a single bank lent him more than $2 billion. We look at the two-decade relationship that could unlock the president’s financial secrets.

7 p.m. – The World

The challenge of rehabilitating terrorists. The scheduled release of John Walker Lindh, the so-called American Taliban, is making headlines. Hundreds of other prisoners, convicted of terrorism-related charges, will eventually also be released.The U.S. may not be ready.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross talks with rapper and singer Lizzo. Her music is exuberant and has a strong body positive message—that comes from a big girl, with dancers who are also big girls, who love to twerk on stage. In her college days, Lizzo was planning to be a classical flautist.