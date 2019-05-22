What’s on MPR News – 5/22/19

Wednesday May 22, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

When Misha Euceph, was growing up in Pakistan, being Muslim was not a defining aspect of her identity. Then she moved to the United States, post 9/11, and it suddenly became the only thing that mattered. So she created a podcast, “Tell Them, I Am” – a collection of stories from American Muslims that might not actually have anything to do with their religion.

Guest: Misha Euceph, producer of the podcast “Tell Them, I Am”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The Chinese tech company Huawei wants to be “the top smartphone brand by the end of 2020,” according to CNN. But that won’t happen if the White House has its way. Last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban the purchase or use of foreign-made technology by American companies if the technology is deemed a national security risk. A 2012 Congressional report said Huawei potentially posed a threat to national security, Wired reports. That report caused major U.S wireless companies and other internet providers to avoid Chinese-made equipment for their products.

Earlier this week, Google also said it will limit the services it provides to Huawei, which will likely hurt Huawei’s business in Europe. These moves, which come in the context of an on-going trade war with China, could have broad implications.

Guests: John P. Carlin Former assistant attorney general, the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division under Obama; Michael Schuman, contributor, The Atlantic and Bloomberg; Scott Tong, former bureau chief, Marketplace

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Schizophrenia is difficult to track. Some estimates say that the serious mental illness affects about one percent of Americans. But even though schizophrenia is chronic and rare, treatment can provide relief from symptoms like hallucinations and delusions.

Guests: Dr. Marielle Demarais, psychology manager and director of the HOPE program; Christi Furnas, artist living with schizophrenia

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Climate Cast Live with Paul Huttner.

The Sogginess: is this relentless precipitation the “new normal” for the upper Midwest?

Guest: Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist, Minnesota State Climate Office

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, we talk about the emerging research around climate change’s effects on mental health.

Guests: Christie Manning, Macalester College; Brenda Hoppe, MN Department of Health;Leah Prussia, College of St. Scholastica

Paul Huttner visits bird habitat with Carrol Henderson, former director of the Minnesota DNR’s Non-game Wildlife Program.

Photojournalist Randall Hyman has traveled the world covering the environment and the effects of climate change for national magazines. But when he met the Sami people — a reindeer-herding indigenous culture in northern Europe — he was compelled to document not only their images, but also their voices. He gives us a tour of his exhibit “Sami Dreams” at the Norway House in Minneapolis.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

A federal judge has sided with the House Oversight Committee, saying accounting firm Mazars USA must hand over its financial records of and related to President Trump, in accordance with the Committee’s subpoena.

Two thirds of the jail population and one-fourth of those incarcerated are there mainly because they were unable to post a cash bail, according to the Brookings Institution. The Takeaway gets a look at national efforts to reform this system.

Claims were filed on Tuesday morning against McDonald’s for sexual harassment in the workplace. A new round of filings against McDonald’s — the largest of three rounds of complaints against the chain — allege sexual harassment and retaliation against workers. The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund is taking them on.

For the next installment of The Takeaways series on life in your 40s, they look at how the mental and physical health of both men and women changes in this decade of life — and what about that experience is still not adequately discussed.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

American companies in China warn they’re increasingly worried about retaliation in the wake of US restrictions on the Chinese tech giant Huawei; what does the Trump administration’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty mean for the different communities living there? And in our regular climate change slot we report from Sweden.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The growing calls for an impeachment inquiry; capitalism and socialism; bird dogging in New Hampshire; nuking the moon.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A conversation with Dan and Amy Sherman-Palladino, the minds behind Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” It’s 1958, and a housewife-turned-comedian walks into a Greenwich Village Bar and then takes the stage.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

In the weeks since the release of the Mueller report, the Democratic Party has been struggling with how to respond. Now, divisions are emerging as a group of House members push their leaders to open impeachment proceedings.

7 p.m. – The World

A Filipina, down on her luck, is offered a job to care for seniors in a group home. She made $2 an hour. A reporter for Reveal tells how health care workers are being exploited.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

New York Times reporter Danny Hakim has been investigating conflicts within the NRA’s leadership, its lawsuit against its advertising and PR company, and what leaked documents reveal about the organization. His article is called, “At The N.R.A., A Cash Machine Sputtering”. Hakim was previously a European economics correspondent based in London, and chief of the Times’s bureaus in Albany and Detroit. He was also one of the lead reporters on a team that covered the sex scandal that resulted in Gov. Eliot Spitzer’s resignation, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2009.