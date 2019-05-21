What’s on MPR News – 5/21/19

Tuesday May 21, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m.- MPR News with Kerri Miller

Last week, Alabama passed a law banning nearly all abortions. Several other states, like Missouri, Georgia and Ohio, have also passed restrictions on abortion this year.

It’s likely that a legal challenge to one of these new laws will make its way up to the Supreme Court, but what does that path look like? And what might happen if a case is heard there?

Guest: Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about courts for Slate and is host of the Amicus podcast

9:20 a.m. – The story of 3M inventing the Post-It note is Minnesota lore – a scientist, attempting to formulate a super-strong adhesive, instead creates a low-tack glue that eventually leads to the iconic yellow sticky. It was an accident, born out of risk, that ultimately led to commercial success.

Do companies today have the stomach for the risk required of true innovation? Physicist and entrepreneur Safi Bahcall isn’t sure. He’s concerned that we live in an age when it’s common to reject innovative thinking because it goes against the systems we’ve created in the modern work environment.

Guest: Safi Bahcall, physicist, entrepreneur and author of the new book “Loonshots”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The fight for the unborn child and a woman’s right to choose Polling suggests few Americans want abortion outlawed in all cases. But 1 in 5 are in favor of it being made illegal in most cases. Restrictive new laws enacted by Alabama and Missouri have ignited national debate and set up a legal battle that may challenge Roe v. Wade.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

The College Board announced last week that the SAT, which is administered to nearly two million students each year, might give out a new score – one that has nothing to do with math or reading.

The score would measure the amount of disadvantage a student has faced. It’s intended to give college admissions staff an overview of the students’ economic, social and financial situation. Yale University used the tool, known as the Environmental Context Dashboard, on a trial basis and doubled the percentage of their low-income, first generation freshmen.

Guests: Paul Thiboutot, Carleton College Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid; Jim McCorkell, CEO of College Possible; Dr. Yohuru Williams, education activist and dean at the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A discussion about immigration and the pros and cons of the idea of “assimilation.” The event was held this spring at the St. Olaf College Institute for Freedom and Community. Speakers are Peter Beinart, Ana Navarro and John Judis.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Health insurers are required by law to provide comparable coverage for mental health as for other medical treatments. But according to new reporting by Bloomberg, insurers are finding ways to dodge the law and deny mental health and addiction coverage to those who need it.

For months, WNYC reporter Beth Fertig has been going to the immigration courts in New York city, seeing how the Trump Administration and migrant crisis is affecting the day-to-day operations of the courts.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art said last week that it would stop accepting gifts from the Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma and OxyContin. This comes amid a trend of protest over the ethics and actions of big money donors in the art world. Michael Rakowitz — an Iraqi-American visual artist based in Chicago — talks about his decision not to participate in the Whitney Biennial.

In January 2018, billionaire Steve Wynn stepped down as chairman of Wynn Resorts and as Republican National Committee finance chairman amidst reports that he sexually harassed and assaulted employees over a decade long period. Now, more than a year later, new reporting reveals that the RNC is continuing to accept his financial donations, amounting to more than $400,000 in April alone.

The Takeaway continues their series about life in your 40s with a look at the particular challenges of work during this decade of life.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Chinese perspective on the US row with the Chinese tech giant, Huawei; memories of Niki Lauda from those who drove alongside him; we hear about a company selling products in reusable containers

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The Legislature stumbles to a conclusion. Again; how schools can support homeless teens; a decline in asthma; the rural doctor shortage; redeveloping coal plant sites; Boeing’s reputation crisis.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

When Meghan Markle or Prince Harry do a photo op, it can mean big business for the fashion designer they’re wearing. Marketplace reveals why Royal fashion is so much more than just a pretty look.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has governed as a right-wing populist whose nationalist message has often pitted Hindus against Muslims. We look at what Mr. Modi’s likely re-election this week tells us about the country’s political future.

7 p.m. – The World

On the global trail of America’ e-waste, A factory in Thailand where your old laptop goes to die.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Caring for people with dementia, and how the medical system can improve how it treats people with dementia, in spite of the lack of medications to effectively slow its progress.

Guest: Tia Powell, author of the new book, “Dementia Reimagined.”