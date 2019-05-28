Sports

What do you get a millionaire son for his birthday? The same thing you got him when he was broke

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness.

It’s hard to buy just the right birthday present for your kids when they become adults. Better just to slip a few bucks in a card and let them shop for themselves. Classic.

That’s also around the time in life when you begin to recognize that the gift isn’t the money, it’s the handwriting that says “Love, Mom and Dad.”

Kendall Gill played 14 seasons in the NBA.

