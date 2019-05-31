Storytime with Bob: A treat outside of the blog

Being a member of the MPR News staff for a little over a year, and located outside of the St. Paul office, I’ve only had the privilege to observe the NewsCut magic as many readers have, with interactions through emails and reading Bob Collins’ words.

But the one time I got to meet Bob in person turned into my favorite NewsCut moment, and it doesn’t even appear on this blog.

After Bob published “Nothing irks some white people like accurate history,” I noticed that a considerable amount of traffic came from the Twin Cities subreddit.

I had to share the first two comments with Bob.

No one should be surprised by his response.

“Pick one.”

Which led to this gem on YouTube.

I was lucky enough to be in the St. Paul office that day, and when I introduced myself, we shared a chuckle over him reading a bedtime story to the internet.