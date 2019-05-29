Red Bull pulls the plug on air races

There’s irony — somewhere — in an announcement from Red Bull.

Even as the company is bringing Flugtag back to St. Paul — in which people imbibe on decidedly not Red Bull while watching people plunge into the Mississippi River in their homemade airplanes that never had a prayer of not succumbing to gravity, it’s giving up on things that actually fly, it announced Wednesday.

It didn’t give much of a reason why for its decision to end the Red Bull Air Races after the current season.