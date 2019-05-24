Milwaukee playoff game turns into battle of beer-drinking bros

Last night’s playoff game in Milwaukee — the Bucks lost to Toronto — provided the quintessential Wisconsin moment: the city’s alpha male sports stars chugging beer.

It started with David Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers taking on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It was no contest.

National League MVP Christian Yelich would not be upstaged.

Remember kids: Drink responsibly.

Who could possibly beat these role model titans of sport?

Just about any typical Wisconsinite.

HE'S NOT DONE!! 🍻 This time @DavidBakhtiari has a chugging competition with a fan!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GfxFMnfpHX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019

You’ll get to see this talent firsthand next week when the Milwaukee Brewers fans come to Target Field on Monday and Tuesday.

Maybe stay off the highways those evenings, people.