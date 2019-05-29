Meteorologist loses it when viewers complain about tornado coverage

Everybody has a breaking point and for a TV meteorologist in Ohio, it’s The Bachelorette.

Tornadoes were bearing down on Dayton the other evening when Jamie Simpson broke into the station’s vapid programming to help save a few lives.

When viewers started complaining, Simpson lost it.

WATCH: Weatherman @JamieFOX45Now in Dayton, Ohio snapped at viewers complaining on social media about the network's decision to cut into The Bachelorette Monday evening with emergency tornado warning coverage "I'm done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic" pic.twitter.com/m4nxmoUUkY — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2019

“I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe, and that is what we’re going to do. Some of you complain that this is all about my ego … stop. Okay, just stop right now. It’s not,” he said.

“I’m done with you people. I really am. This is pathetic,” he concluded.

Simpson isn’t wrong, of course, but it must be acknowledged that TV stations bring this on themselves with their ratings-fueled elevation of otherwise-normal weather events to crisis level, that make actual crises less distinguishable.

On his social media pages later in the evening, Simpson chided his competitors in town for returning to network programming rather than staying with tornado coverage.

Meanwhile, on The Bachelorette, it was revealed contestant Tyler Gwozdz had been sent home, just one week after he got the season’s first one-on-one date.

There were no fatalities in the Dayton tornado destruction.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)