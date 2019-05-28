Politics · Sports

Baseball team runs right-wing propaganda video in Memorial Day salute

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 28, 2019

The Fresno Grizzlies put the “minor league” in the minor leagues.

On Memorial Day it somehow thought it was appropriate to show a Memorial Day tribute that listed a member of Congress as an enemy of the people.

It’s another insidious attempt to hijack Memorial Day for political purposes.

The team has apologized:

Comments are closed.