Andrew Jackson is safe on the $20 bill for another decade

Harriet Tubman isn’t going to be on the $20 bill. Not anytime soon, anyway.

You’ll recall, perhaps, that former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced plans for Tubman to replace President Jackson on the $20 bill in 2016, breaking up the boy’s club on America’s paper currency.

But President Donald Trump called that “pure political correctness” and now his treasury secretary has come up with an excuse to keep Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, at least for nearly another decade.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a House committee today that the bill needs more work to prevent counterfeiting, about a year after he said the Tubman bill wasn’t something he was focused on.

.@RepPressley: "Do you support Harriet Tubman being on the $20 bill?" Secretary @stevenmnuchin1: "I've made no decision as it relates to that." pic.twitter.com/LuDNEhiEFH — CSPAN (@cspan) May 22, 2019

The announcement pushes the possibility of Tubman being on our money into the next presidential administration.