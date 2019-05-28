Ad: When a man taught his son how to shave

Be nice to a snowflake today. Gillette is out with another ad that attempts to redefine masculinity, something that gets under the skin of a lot of fellas.

Trans activist Samson Bonkeabantu Brown is featured in the ad

First Shave, the story of Samson | #MyBestSelf Whenever, wherever, however it happens – your first shave is special. Posted by Gillette on Thursday, May 23, 2019

“I shot this ad for Gillette and wanted to include my father, who has been one of my greatest supporters throughout my transition, encouraging me to be confident and live authentically as my best self,” Brown said in a Facebook post.

“With the help of Gillette, I was able to share an important milestone in every man’s life with my father. This moment overwhelmed me during filming and again today seeing the ad since it’s been launched. I’m keenly aware of how blessed I am to be able to exist in this world being supported by my family in ways that all too often many of my trans brothers, sisters, and siblings who exist outside the binary are not always as fortunate.”

Last winter, Gillette turned its slogan on its head — the best a man can get — in an ad acknowledging that men too often aren’t at their best.

Reaction to the ad proved that Gillette’s observation was correct.