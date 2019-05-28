A planet of pigs

There’s no getting around it: As a species, we’re pigs.

This is not a new observation, of course. The celebrants of major holidays in the summer at Lake Minnetonka have proven this for years, and yet it’s still shocking to see our selfish ways, partly because it explains why we’re not lifting a finger to help the planet that’s soon going to kill us.

The latest example is Virginia Beach on Chesapeake Bay, where Floatopia, your basic drinking party, was held on Sunday.

Ten tons of trash was left behind, USA Today says.

Y’all really went to floatopia and left our beaches like this? Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/p1EeHYBth5 — Sierra Taylor (@Sierrantaylor) May 27, 2019

Posted by Melissa Noel on Monday, May 27, 2019

“We can do better than this!” a local city councilman said.

Not likely.