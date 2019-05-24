1,000 Words: The faces of D-Day

We are two weeks away from the 75th anniversary of D-Day. There are very few men left who survived the assault on the beaches of Europe.

Today, the Associated Press invited us to pause and reflect on the past by taking another long look at the present: images of the men who are still able to return to Europe for the anniversary.

It’s also a chance to ask ourselves whether we’re still worthy of their sacrifice.

