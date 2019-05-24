1,000 Words: The faces of D-Day

We are two weeks away from the 75th anniversary of D-Day. There are very few men left who survived the assault on the beaches of Europe.
Today, the Associated Press invited us to pause and reflect on the past by taking another long look at the present: images of the men who are still able to return to Europe for the anniversary.
It’s also a chance to ask ourselves whether we’re still worthy of their sacrifice.
Gallery
In this photo taken Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Vincent Corsini, a World War II U.S. Army veteran in the 29th Infantry Division poses for a photo in Burlington, N.C. Corsini served during D-Day on June 6, 1944, at the invasion at Normandy. “I wouldn't change my experience for a million dollars,” he said, adding: “I wouldn't go through it again for a million dollars.” (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)View full galleryWorld War II and D-Day veteran Charles Norman Shay, from Indian Island, Maine, poses on a dune at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, May 1, 2019. Shay was a combat medic on D-Day, assigned to an assault battalion in the first wave of attacks on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)German D-Day veteran Paul Golz poses for a photo at his home in Koenigswinter, Germany, after an interview with The Associated Press on May 17, 2019. Golz and his comrades were taken prisoner by an American patrol on June 9, 1944, three days after the Allied landing. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)In this May 17, 2019, photo, Steve Melnikoff, who came ashore at Normandy, France on D-Day-plus-1, June 7, 1944, with the 175th Regiment of the 29th Infantry Division, stands in his home in Cockeysville, Md. His unit was part of the bloody campaign to capture the French town of Saint-Lo through fields marked by thick hedgerows that provided perfect cover for German troops. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)In this May 14, 2019, photo, World War II U.S. veteran Frank DeVita, who took part in the D-Day battle, poses for a picture at his home in Bridgewater, N.J. This June he’ll make his 12th trip back to Normandy. He likes to bring people with him so they’ll know what happened there. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)World War II U.S. veteran Frank DeVita, who took part in the D-Day battle poses for a picture at his home in Bridgewater, N.J., May 14, 2019. This June he’ll make his 12th trip back to Normandy. He likes to bring people with him so they’ll know what happened there. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Steve Melnikoff who came ashore Normandy, France on D-Day with the 175th Regiment of the 29th Infantry Division, sits in his home in Cockeysville, Md., on May 21, 2019. His unit was part of the bloody campaign to capture the French town of Saint-Lo through fields marked by thick hedgerows that provided perfect cover for German troops. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)In this May, 21, 2019, photo, Dennis Trudeau, a World War II veteran who landed in Normandy on D-Day, poses for a photo at his home in Grovetown, Ga. Trudeau had joined the Canadian military at 17 and became a paratrooper in part because they paid an extra $50 a month. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)Dennis Trudeau, a World War II veteran who landed in Normandy on D-Day, poses for a photo at his home May, 21, 2019, in Grovetown, Ga. Trudeau had joined the Canadian military at 17 and became a paratrooper in part because they paid an extra $50 a month. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)In this photo taken May 20, 2019, veteran Norman Harold Kirby sits with a photo of his mother, Katherine Louise Kirby, and himself, at 17, and a post-war portrait as he poses for a photo at his home in Lions Bay, Canada. The Canadian from British Columbia had joined the army when he was only 17 and was barely a 19-year-old private when he climbed into the landing craft that would take him to shore on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)In this photo taken Monday, May 20, 2019, D-Day veteran Norman Harold Kirby poses for a photo at his home in Lions Bay, Canada. The Canadian from British Columbia had joined the army when he was only 17 and was barely a 19-year-old private when he climbed into the landing craft that would take him to shore on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, photo, D-Day veteran Eugene Deibler poses for a photo with his medals from WWII at his home in Charlotte, N.C. “How many people remember the Civil War? How many people will remember World War I? And now it's the same with World War II,” he said. “World War II will fade away also.” (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
