What’s on MPR News – 4/3/19

Wednesday April 3, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

As women’s voices in faith communities become more necessary and more influential, we are opening a new series of conversations titled, “Women in Faith.”

Guest: Sister Simone Campbell, a Catholic nun & founder of the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The Democratic presidential field includes two veterans. A former Marine and current congressman is eyeing a run too, motivated in large part by his five-month-old daughter.

Guest: Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis (Stephanie Curtis hosts)

In recognition of Minnesota Music Month, we invited The Current’s Andrea Swensson to join us on the program. Swensson will highlight some new songs by Minnesota artists and share the stories behind them.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

University of Texas professor Michael Lind speaks at the St. Olaf College Institute for Freedom and Community in an event titled, “Immigration and the New Class War.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

What reparations for slavery could really look like in America.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Deadly floods in Iran; Britain’s Brexit shambles enters a new phase of crisis; and what the people of Lashkar Gar make of the possibility of the Taliban returning to Afghan governme

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Noor trial update; Nashville’s cherry tree drama; FAA crash explanation draws criticism; Planet Money: Student IPO.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Joining a credit union today may be easier than ever and that has banks crying foul. A look at why credit union membership has become an issue in the financial sector.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

President Trump has backed away from his call to replace the Affordable Care Act with a Republican alternative. Why did his own party talk him out of it?

7 p.m. – State of the State

MPR News provides live coverage of Gov. Tim Walz’s first State of the State address. Hosted by Mike Mulcahy.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

The rise of white supremacy after the Civil War and reconstruction when white southerners found ways to roll back new rights for African Americans. Terry Gross talks with historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr., about his new book Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy and the Rise of Jim Crow. And contributor Sam Briger interviews comic Rob Delaney, co-creator and co-star of the series Catastrophe on Amazon.