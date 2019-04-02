What’s on MPR News – 4/2/19

Tuesday April 2, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The Trump administration’s latest effort to end the Affordable Care Act has raised concerns that millions could lose health coverage. What happens if the ACA is repealed?

Guests: Dan Diamond, author of ” POLITICO Pulse,” POLITCO’s morning briefing on health care politics and policy and host of the PULSE CHECK podcast; Dr. Nancy Nielsen, Senior Associate Dean for Health Policy in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo in New York.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

What are the odds that a former big city-mayor, and housing secretary will become America’s first Latino president? Julian Castro – former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary faces some stiff opposition, not least from another candidate who is also running from Texas.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Building a relationship with a family doctor is proven to be good for your health. But how can they help you with big life decisions like birth and end of life?

Guests: Dr. Renee Crichlow, associate program director of the University of Minnesota North Memorial Family Medicine Residency; Deb Dittberner, chief medical officer of Alomere Health.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Chris Farrell’s “Conversations on the Creative Economy” series: “Small business and big data.” Farrell speaks with data analytics entrepreneurs April Seifert and Dale Nitschke.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The West’s responsibility after the fall of ISIS. The caliphate loses the last of its territory, so what now?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The British Prime Minister meets her cabinet to discuss the Brexit crisis; Algeria’s president says he’ll resign before the end of the month; anda political earthquake in Turkey as the President loses support in key cities.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Updates from the Noor trial; how the White House retaliated against the security clearances whistleblower; states try to save coal; beef without antibiotics; Minnesota floods.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The Pacific Northwest grows over 70 percent of the country’s French fry potatoes, but a harsh winter has put potato farmers a month behind schedule, and that could leave the fry market out in the cold.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Nearly 900 students have been offered admission to one of New York City’s most elite public high schools. Only seven of those students are black.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Nicholas Casey, the Andes bureau chief at The New York Times, has been covering the crisis in Venezuela, where there are shortages in food, medicine, and electricity. Ten percent of the population has left the country, because of the political turmoil and dire economic situation. President Nicolas Maduro holds on to power despite protests by his own citizens, defections from the military, sanctions, and isolation by other countries. Casey has reported from Venezuela, where he lived, but is no longer allowed in the country because of a crackdown on journalists.