What’s on MPR News – 4/1/19

April 1, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

MPR News Host Kerri Miller runs down the week in politics with Ken Rudin, host of The Political Junkie Podcast.

9:20 a.m. – 2016 was the second time in five elections when the candidate who won the popular vote lost the presidency. I’m Kerri Miller and today we’re talking about the push to abolish the electoral college. And is it really even possible? We’ll talk about it at 9.

Guest: Andra Gillespie, associate professor of political science at Emory University.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Last week, the Customs and Border Protection commissioner said immigration enforcement systems at the border are “at the breaking point,” according to The Washington Post. And while migrants continue to come over the border, how are they treated once they arrive? We ask experts what the numbers actually tell us about the border and immigration and talk to a reporter on the ground.

Guests: Doris Meissner, senior fellow and director, U.S. Immigration Policy Program, Migration Policy Institute; Julian Aguilar, immigration and border security reporter, The Texas Tribune; Carrie Kahn, international correspondent based in Mexico City, NPR.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Big companies, desperate cities. Are big tax breaks and subsidies offered to giant corporations the cost of doing business today?

Guest: Timothy Bartik, senior economist for the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Kalamazoo, Michigan

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

The latest “In The Dark” episode from APM Reports. It recaps the recent Supreme Court oral arguments in the Curtis Flowers murder case. Curtis Flowers was on death row in Mississippi, but APM Reports was listening at the US Supreme Court in Washington.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Is there a place for cars in cities of the future? Congestion pricing plans in New York will charge drivers to curb gridlock. We’ll look at what other countries can teach the United States about the costs of mobility.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Turkey: in local elections viewed as a referendum on the President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his party has lost the capital, Ankara, and the opposition is claiming Istanbul.

Brexit: MPs vote again, on alternative plans after rejecting the prime minister’s withdrawal deal for a third time.

A special report from Belarus where in 1942 the Nazis massacred the Jewish inhabitants of the city of Brest, then part of Nazi-occupied Poland. A mass grave has now been discovered.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Beef without antibiotics; food stamp work rule; vanity plates; Parkland mental health; cracking the black box.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Boeing continues to face investigations and scrutiny in the wake of two crashes of its top-selling 737 Max jet. For employees of the company, a look at what comes next.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

TBA

7 p.m. – The World

After months of trying and failing to pass a deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May had one final thing to offer: herself.

Guest: Ellen Barry, chief international correspondent for The New York Times.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Understanding Chief Justice John Roberts. Veteran Supreme court correspondent Joan Biskupic talks about the roots of Roberts’ conservative views, and his reasoning on key decisions including one upholding the Affordable Care Act. Biskupic’s new book is The Chief.