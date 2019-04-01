Sick Twins burn melts outfield snow in Cleveland

The Cleveland media and fans spent much of the weekend complaining that the Minnesota Twins didn’t build a domed ballpark, thanks to a stiff wind and 37 degree temperatures for the opening series of the 2019 baseball stadium.

It happens every year at this time when fans of the visiting team try to explain away their team’s putrid performances.

The Indians lost two of three games during their bellyaching and then flew home for their home opener vs. the White Sox Monday, and don’t think the Twins didn’t notice.

#3Indians: Snow? What snow? Progressive Field is ready to go! Check out this awesome timelapse video that shows crews clearing this weekend's wintry weather out of the ballpark ahead of today's Indians home opener. Go Tribe! https://t.co/wezaWNf5JL pic.twitter.com/Mc0aw1Khjh — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) April 1, 2019