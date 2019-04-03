Pigs on ice: DNR reveals the garbage Minnesotans left on lakes

Just as sure as spring is going to come and ice is going to melt, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will call out the pigs who leave their garbage behind after being required to remove their ice houses for the season.

And every year, it seems to do little good.

This year’s show comes on the department’s Facebook page from Red Sand Lake in Crow Wing County.

Long Lake in Todd County. Commenters said the planks were left to help others get on the lake.

The Crow Wing River…

Gull Lake…