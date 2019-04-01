Crime and Justice · Education

#MyLastShot campaign pressures media to show the bodies

Bob CollinsBob Collins Apr 1, 2019

The Columbine High School shooting 20 years ago this month is the massacre that started the wave of mass shootings in the modern crime era.

We’ve come a long way since then and many shootings never make it to the front page; they’re that common now.

So present-day students at Columbine are trying to bring back a sensitized news audience by launching a drive to pressure the news media into showing images of the dead bodies after shootings, CBS News reports.

The students are calling on people to put a sticker on their driver’s license, which says, “In the event that I die from gun violence, please publicize the photo of my death.”

“We’re numb, stuck in a loop, seeing the same images over and over again. So how do we end the cycle?” a video from the “MyLastShot” campaign says.

That’s a bridge too far for most any legitimate news editor. They’re just not going to show the bodies of dead kids, and if they did, it would be a short time before that, too, no longer stirred the conscience, thus making the campaign largely symbolic.

Symbolism has also failed to stem school shootings to any degree.

Comments are closed.