Farmington robotics kids build a wheelchair

Sometimes you get up in the morning and think there’s no hope in the world.

Today is not one of those days.

There’s nothing wrong with the world that can’t be fixed by the kids who are about to take it over. Kids like the ones KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert discovered in his piece last evening — the robotics team that built a wheelchair for a kid.

The sooner Baby Boomers can get out of the way to make room for a younger generation, the better.