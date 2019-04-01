Bucky Badger goes to the Big Dance

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

Dolly Bauer still has good memories of watching her daughter, Amy, play basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s women’s basketball team, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram says.

Bauer, formerly of Durand, Wis., has dementia now and lives at a memory care facility in Eau Claire.

“She was a huge Badger fan and Packer fan,” her son, Ted, says. “I would say her favorite sport to watch was basketball. She knew the game, so she could tell the refs when they were going wrong and sometimes right.”

Like many people with Alzheimer’s disease, an iPod with music can bring a person back from the fog of dementia.

That’s the way it is for Dolly with “On Wisconsin” and “Roll Out the Barrel.”

She always wanted to dance with Bucky Badger, UW’s mascot.

“Dancing, that’s one of the things that brings her back,” daughter Amy Rohrscheib tells the paper.

On Sunday, Bucky Badger showed up and took her for a spin.

The Wisconsin Badgers are not dancing in the NCAA tournament anymore but Bucky was in Eau Claire on Sunday doing a different kind of dancing. Posted by WEAU 13 News on Sunday, March 31, 2019

“To see her feet start to go was priceless because she hasn’t done that in so long,” her daughter said.

Correction: An earlier version of this post misidentified Bucky Badger as Bucky Beaver.