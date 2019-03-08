What’s on MPR News – 3/8/19

Friday March 8, 2019

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee announced a sweeping investigation into President Trump and his associates, requesting documents from 81 “agencies, entities, and individuals.”

Meanwhile, the House initially delayed voting on an anti-Semitism resolution that was drafted in the wake of recent comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN. And Sen. Martha McSally, R-AZ, told the Senate Armed Services subcommittee that she was raped by a superior officer while in the Air Force.

Guests: Devlin Barrett, reporter, national security and law enforcement at The Washington Post; Jessica Taylor, political reporter, NPR; Shawn Donnan, senior writer, Bloomberg.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. This week, intelligence analysts revealed that North Korea has started to rebuild the structures it uses to launch satellites and test other technology for its intercontinental ballistic missile program. Protesters have taken to the streets in Algeria after the current president decided to run for a fifth term. And Chinese tech company Huawei sued the United States this week after the American government banned its agencies from purchasing Huawei products.

Guests: Mark Landler, White House correspondent, The New York Times; Karen DeYoung, associate editor and senior national security correspondent, The Washington Post; Ron Nixon, international investigations editor, Associated Press.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

The state legislature now has a record number of people of color representing the people of Minnesota.

Guests: Rep. Samantha Vang; Rep. Tou Xiong; Rep. Jay Xiong

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

A look at the emerging divide within the Democratic Party on attitudes toward Israel. Plus a conversation with California’s secretary of state about his opposition to the Trump Administrations inclusion of a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

A conversation with NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, about sending humans to the Moon and Mars-mining asteroids and the role of companies like SpaceX in the future of American spaceflight. Plus, lichens as a sign of environmental health.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Will the mass protests in Algeria bring political change?

On International Women’s Day, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard tell us it’s time to close the gender gap in politics with 50-50 leadership

And the war in Syria is now in its 8th year, we’ve been following the fate of two refugees, children who were born at the start of the conflict

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; girls hockey overtakes figure skating; the backlash against cashless businesses; the economic woes of Pennsylvania voters; the AKC museum of dogs.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Whether you’re a homeowner or not, housing data is an important indicator for the state of the U.S. economy. But what are the major housing data points, and what are they supposed to tell us?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

For decades, despite a swirl of allegations around him, Michael Jackson earned the world’s admiration, bewilderment and pity. A New York Times culture critic reflects on the moment the spell broke.

Guest: Wesley Morris, a critic at large for The Times and a host of the podcast “Still Processing.”

7 p.m. – The World

The music of Micropixie. San Francisco musician and storyteller Neshma Friend makes songs and videos — big concept stuff about race, culture and identity. But that wasn’t the plan.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

To mark the 50th anniversary of the publication of Mario Puzo’s novel The Godfather, Fresh Air will replay its interview with Puzo, and one with Francis Ford Coppola about adapting the novel into the film.