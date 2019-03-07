What’s on MPR News – 3/7/19

ThursdayMarch 7, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Zainab Salbi grew up in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. She was 19 when she came to the United States for an arranged marriage and 23 when she founded Women for Women International. Her commitment to women’s rights has taken her in a new direction: media production and writing.

In observance of International Women’s Day, which is Friday, Kerri Miller spoke to Salbi about the resilient strength and empowerment of women worldwide. Salbi is the author of “Freedom is an Inside Job.

There is no such thing as a perfect family. In her debut novel, “My Sister The Serial Killer,” Nigerian author Oyinkan Braithwaite portrays a seemingly perfect upper middle class Nigerian family in Lagos. From outside, everything seems normal, but behind closed doors the family harbors a dark secret – their youngest daughter, Ayoola, is a serial killer.

Guests: Zainab Salbi and Oyinkan Braithwaite.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Last week, the House of Representatives voted to pass two bills that would require background checks for every gun purchase and increase the number of days a seller has to wait for results before completing the sale. It’s the first series of gun control measures out of Congress in over two decades. With Republicans in control of the Senate, it’s unlikely the bills will become law. President Trump has already said he won’t sign them.

For years, Colorado has been living with the kind of background check regulations that one of the bills would create. Home to two of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings – Columbine and Aurora – some view the state’s policies as a potential model for American gun control.

This week, the Colorado House of Representatives approved a measure in Colorado called the Extreme Risk Protection Order, which would help prevent gun violence and protect first responders and families. Rep. Tom Sullivan, a Democrat, was one of the sponsors of the bill. His son, Alex, was killed in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012.

Guests: Leigh Paterson, reporter, KUNC; Patrick Neville, Republican State Representative, Columbine Survivor; Tom Sullivan, Democratic State Representative, Colorado’s 37 House District. His son was killed in Aurora theater shooting.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

There are 31 days until the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four comes to the Twin Cities. The big games are costing millions of dollars and are expected to draw as many as 400,000 of people. But what happens when the $5 million curtains, the college basketball fans and their teams leave?

Guests: Kate Mortenson, CEO of the Minneapolis Final Four Local Organizing Committee; Larry McKenzie, North High basketball coach and member of the Minneapolis Final Four Impact Advisory Council.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Three views on the complex subject of immigration. St. Olaf College hosted this discussion as part of a series called “Who is My Neighbor? Immigration, Freedom, and Community.” The speakers are Jason Brennan of Georgetown, Natalia Molina of the University of Southern California, and Jan Ting of Temple University Law School.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Chilean director Sebastian Lelio on the difficulty to making films in Hollywood.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Chinese telecoms giant, Huawei is suing the United States over a ban on the use of its equipment.

We look at Venezuela and why the Maduro government has asked the German ambassador to leave the country

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Zimbabwe’s finance minister; military sexual assault; Manafort’s sentence; Democrats and dark money; Dems lose control of their message.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Between starting a family, getting a job, buying a home, personal finance can be a stressful. But for people in the LGBTQ community, that stress might be even worse.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

From the moment it was unveiled, a sweeping plan for tackling climate change called the Green New Deal has divided Democrats and handed a political weapon to Republicans. Here’s a look at the plan’s effects in Washington.

7 p.m. – The World

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic is a lot like Donald Trump. Andres Babis campaigned as an outsider. He’s a wealthy businessman, loves publicity, and is facing investigations.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Jane Mayer is a staff writer for The New Yorker. In the recent issue she writes about the close relationship between Fox News and the Trump White House. Her story is The Making of the Fox News White House.