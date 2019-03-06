What’s on MPR News – 3/6/19

Wednesday March 6, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Marianne Combs hosts)

Violence against transgender persons is on the rise, and those most vulnerable were transgender persons of color.

Guest: Charlotte Clymer, transgender woman, Army veteran and activist with the Human Rights Campaign

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Sen. Mark Warner says there’s a ton of evidence to suggest the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. But the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence committee says he’ll reserve final judgment until after the Mueller investigation concludes.

Guest: Sen. Mark Warner

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

It’s tough out there for a business owner. It’s even tougher for business owners from underrepresented communities. Recent numbers show that, in Minnesota, nearly 10 percent of the state’s small businesses are minority-owned.

Guests: Bruce Corrie, director of the city of St. Paul’s Department of Planning and Economic Development; Aneela Kumar, co-founder of HabitAware.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Climate cast with Paul Huttner. Americans are increasingly alarmed about Climate Change. Paul Huttner discusses recent polling that shows a dramatic change in public opinion about climate change.

Guests:: John Kotcher, George Washington University’s Center for Climate Change Communication; Bernadette Woods Placky, director of Climate Central’s “Climate Matters” program.

Then: How to be a Climate Hero

Guests: Peter Kalmus: NASA climate scientist and author Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution; Jessica Hellmann: Director, University of Minnesota Institute on the Environment.

The hour will also feature Paul Huttner’s tour of the Bell Museum’s “Weather to Climate: Our Changing World” exhibit, and climate storyteller Malini Srivastava.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

How seeking asylum in the US split one family apart. One Honduran family flees persecution based on HIV status.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Is North Korea rebuilding a rocket launch site after ther failed summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un ? The latest in our series of reports of attempts in the Democratic Republic of Congo to deal with the Ebola virus . And support for the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau,ebbs away as a corruption scandal gathers momentum.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Party loyalty and the 2020 election; electric car tax credits; a sanctuary family; House Democrats rebuke Omar; and instructions for a funeral.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A conversation about the artificial intelligence of today. From Apple’s Siri to banking apps, artificial intelligence can be found everywhere, and it’s developing at an alarming rate.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Across Silicon Valley, tech companies are pursuing contracts with the Defense Department. But seemingly lucrative deals can come with hidden costs. To explain, we look at a company that sold something to military and later came to regret it.

Guest: Kevin Roose, who writes about technology for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Marrying across caste lines. Fifty years ago Indira fell in love with a fellow med student in India. His family’s from a higher caste.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck is a German director best known for “The Lives of Others”, his 2006 Oscar-winning debut feature film. He also directed Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp in “The Tourist” in 2010, which was nominated for three Golden Globes. His latest film, “Never Look Away”, was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography. It was inspired by the life of the German painter Gerhard Richter, who experienced World War II as a young child. It explores the role of art and propaganda in post war Germany.