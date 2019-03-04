What’s on MPR News – 3/4/19



Monday March 4, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Last week Michael Cohen testified publicly in front of the House Oversight Committee, calling President Trump a racist and a con man. Trump’s denuclearization summit with North Korea ended early when the two countries failed to reach an agreement. The New York Times reported that Trump ordered officials to give Jared Kushner a top-secret security clearance, despite concerns from the intelligence community.

Guest: Political Junkie, Ken Rudin

9:20 a.m.- The two young men at the center of Peter Heller’s new novel, “The River,” come from different backgrounds, but they share a friendship forged on mountain peaks and wild rivers. That friendship is put to the test on a canoe trip in northern Canada. As their journey becomes a suspense-filled drama, the decisions each friend makes will have a profound effect on the other.

Guest: Peter Heller, author of “The River.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Author and professor Michael Mandelbaum argues that the world saw true peace beginning in 1989, with the end of the Cold War. This peace, he says, ended in 2014. In ‘The Rise and Fall of Peace on Earth,’ Mandelbaum writes that Russia, China and Iran ended it through aggressive military behavior and policies that pushed nationalism. What will it take to return to the peace the world saw 30 years ago, and how peaceful was the world then, really? What is America’s role in fostering – or hindering – a peaceful global order?

Guest: Michael Mandelbaum, professor of American Foreign Policy at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, author of new book “Mission Failure.”

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

We’ve had an unrelenting winter. We endured the polar vortex in January, then plowed through the snowiest February on record. March isn’t supposed to be a walk in the park either. But with all the disdain this miserable weather has brought us, it has also made us thankful for neighbors, first responders, snow plow drivers and strangers who are saving us this winter.

Guests:Paul Huttner, Chief meteorologist, MPR News; Capt. Mike Bromberg, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and also the director of the county emergency management division

11:15 a.m. – In his proposed budget, Gov. Tim Walz said he is ‘”committed to making Minnesota the ‘Education State’” and laid out what he called a historic investment. Early education is part of that plan. Walz warns that current pre-kindergarten spots could be drastically cut without a $59 million appropriation.

But is maintaining the status quo in early education services enough?

Guests: Rachel Giannini, an early childhood advocate and former preschool teacher Dr. Gigi Chawla, a pediatrician and chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota Luz Maria Frias, president and chief executive officer of YWCA Minneapolis; Eric Jolly, president and chief executive officer of the Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundations

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

MPR’s Marianne Combs speaks with three women who lead Twin Cities theaters. The speakers are artistic directors Faye Price of Pillsbury House Theatre, Marcela Lorca of Ten Thousand Things, and Sarah Rasmussen of Jungle Theater. Recorded before a live audience 2/27 at History Theatre in downtown St. Paul.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Representative Ted Deutch of Florida makes public thousands of allegations of sexual abuse of migrant children while under government custody. We’ll talk to Representative Deutch.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Fracking has turned the U.S. into the world’s top crude oil producer. But in Texas, the fracking boom has also led to heavy shipping traffic and more traffic accidents.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

7 p.m. – The World

8 p.m. – Fresh Air (Dave Davies hosts)

Pediatrician and child development researcher Thomas Boyce is the author of the new book, The Orchid and the Dandelion: Why some children struggle and how all can thrive. He is the Lisa and John Pritzker Distinguished Professor of Developmental and Behavioral Health and chief of the Division of Developmental Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.