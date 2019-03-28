What’s on MPR News – 3/28/19

No posting here today. It’s opening day at Target Field.

Thursday March 28, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Modern medicine can help us live longer. But can it help us die well? That’s the subject matter of Sunita Puri’s poetic and practical new book, “That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Affluenza. The “painful, contagious, socially transmitted condition of overload, debt, anxiety and waste, resulting from the dogged pursuit of more.”

Whether or not you believe it’s a real affliction, one thing’s for sure: wealth informs the human condition.

In the midst of the college admissions scandal, the rise of billionaire families like the Mercers and presidential candidates who are bringing awareness to wealth inequality in America, we want to know: what’s going on in the minds of the one percent of the one percent? And what does it mean for everyone else?

Guests: Michael Kraus, psychologist, assistant professor, Yale University School Of Management; Anand Giridharadas, author, “Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World”; Nick Hanauer , co-founder and partner in Seattle-based venture capital firm, Second Avenue Partners.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

We’ll have the latest edition of Counter Stories, our regular conversation about race, identity and social justice.

Panel: Don Eubanks, associate professor at Metropolitan State University and cultural consultant; Hlee Lee, owner of “the other media group”;Luz Maria Frias, president and CEO of YWCA Minneapolis; Anthony Galloway, executive director of ARTS-US; Marianne Combs, arts correspondent at MPR News

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

An Intelligence Squared debate. How should the world’s largest social media companies respond to a pernicious online climate, including hate speech and false content posted by users? For some, the answer is clear: take the fake and offensive content down. But for others, censorship – even by a private company – is dangerous in a time when digital platforms have become the new public square and many Americans cite Facebook and Twitter as their primary news sources. Rather than embracing European hate speech laws or developing platform-specific community standards that are sometimes seen as partisan, they argue, social media companies should voluntarily adopt the First Amendment and block content only if it violates American law. Should First Amendment doctrine govern free speech online? Or are new, more internationally focused speech policies better equipped to handle the modern challenges of regulating content and speech in the digital era?

For the motion: David French, senior writer, National Review; Corynne McSherry, legal director, Electronic Frontier Foundation

Against the motion: Nathaniel Persily, professor, Stanford Law; Marietje Schaake, Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The rise of the adjunct professor. Universities are using them more, but that might not be a good thing.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The British government intensifies efforts to rescue its Brexit deal, after MPs failed to reach consensus on an alternative; art experts uncover a new work by Botticelli, previously thought to be an imitation; and in the aftermath of the cyclone and flooding, thousands of people in Mozambique have been treated for diarrhoea, an early sign of cholera.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The potential for violence in Colombia; Trump campaigns post Mueller; how mosquitoes — remember those? — sense human sweat; Airbnb’s war on taxes; a SXSW music moment.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

As the negotiations around Brexit continue, Marketplace will be talking to people across the U.K. about how Brexit is affecting their lives.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

This year, Chicago’s top prosecutor, Kim Foxx, took the unusual step of asking women to come forward with allegations against the musician R. Kelly. In an interview, she explained that decision.

Guest: John Eligon, a national correspondent for The New York Times, who spoke with Ms. Foxx.

7 p.m. – The World

How nations apologize. Spain is under pressure from Mexico to apologize, for the acts of its colonial conquistadors.Other governments, including the U.S., have hesitated to admit past wrongs. But there are examples of leaders who say “I’m Sorry,” and help their people move forward.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb writes the Dear Therapist column for The Atlantic. Her new book Maybe You Should Talk to Someone is about being a psychotherapist and being in therapy herself. She is also the author of the New York Times bestseller, Marry Him: The Case for Settling for Mr. Good Enough.