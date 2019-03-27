What’s on MPR News – 3/27/19

Wednesday March 27, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Today marks the beginning of a new series on MPR News with Kerri Miller. As women’s voices in faith communities become louder, we’re speaking with women who are energized by some of our most urgent policy, spiritual and philosophical questions.

Guest: Nadia Bolz-Weber is the founder of a church in Denver called the House for All Sinners and Saints and the author of a new book called “Shameless: A Sexual Reformation.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

At its height, the so-called Islamic State ruled over millions in Syria and Iraq. Its territory was the size of the U.K. But the White House says ISIS has been wiped out and its caliphate has been crushed. How do we now deal with a more secretive and dispersed insurgency?

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

The Red River is on the rise again in northwest Minnesota. Angela Davis will broadcast live from Moorhead, where Mayor Johnathan Judd has declared a state of emergency due to possible spring flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Mayor Judd will join Angela Davis in MPR’s studios at Concordia College to talk about the rising river – as well as the potential he sees in his city. They’ll be joined during the hour by a local flooding expert.

Guests: Johnathan Judd, mayor of Moorhead; Chuck Fritz, executive director of the International Water Institute.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Nine years after the devestating earthquake there, “Haiti Untold” tells several stories about the island nation that have gotten lost in the reporting since then.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The Supreme Court takes up partisan gerrymandering again. A closer look at election maps drawn for political gain ahead of 2020.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

A big day in the British Parliament, MPs will hold a highly unusual series of votes to try and break the deadlock on Brexit; just weeks before he faces re-election India’s Prime Minister declares his country a “space superpower”; and who did break into the North Korean Embassy in Madrid?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The FAA testifies before Congress on Boeing crashes; UK Brexit alternatives; masculinity 2020; Liberians to be deported.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Brexit, or the U-K’s potential exit from the EU, will affect the global economy and Marketplace will be in the UK, talking to people in London and across the country about how it has been affecting their lives.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel faces federal indictments over an alleged scheme involving brazen acts of bribery and fraud. Why are so many Israelis ready to re-elect him?

Guest: David M. Halbfinger, the Jerusalem bureau chief of The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

A mixed message about Myanmar. The top official in Myanmar wants to attract foreign investors. She’s directing them to a region with beautiful beaches, ancient Buddhist temples, and 7,000 rebels who want the government to get out. And still Myanmar promises a tourist paradise.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Natasha Lyonne talks with Terry Gross about co-creating and starring in the Netflix series Russian Doll, in which her character keeps dying and coming back to life—and doesn’t understand why. Lyonne nearly died of drug related problems in 2005, which led to her recovery. In 2014, she was nominated for an Emmy for her role in Orange is the New Black.