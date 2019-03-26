What’s on MPR News – 3/26/19

Tuesday March 27, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Amin Aaser was 13 years old when 9/11 happened. In the days that followed, Aaser tried to hide his Muslim identity. He dyed his hair blond and asked his mom to pick him up late from baseball practice so that no one would see her hijab. When two mosques were attacked in New Zealand earlier this month, Aaser remembered his experience and thought of how young Muslims must feel right now. He wrote an op-ed in the Star Tribune about how to support Muslim youth in the wake of tragedy.

9:20 a.m. – Novelist Don Winslow has written at length about America’s war on drugs. He joins MPR host Kerri Miller to discuss his latest novel, “The Border.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Justice Clarence Thomas is a man of few words. But what case moved to him to break his silence? Also, life sentences for juveniles, weeding racists out of jury selection, and cases from North Carolina and Maryland put gerrymandering back in the spotlight. Joshua Johnson looks at what’s on the docket at the Supreme Court.

Guests: Edith Roberts, editor, SCOTUSblog; Brianne Gorod, chief counsel, Constitutional Accountability Center; Samara Freemark, senior producer, APM’s “In the Dark” podcast.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

A conversation with four prominent journalists of color about how the media covers race – and what happens when we don’t get it right.

Guests: Steve Wyche, reporter for the NFL Network; Maria Hinojosa, of Latino USA; Mark Trahant, of Indian Country Today; Emma Carew Grovum, a media diversity advocate based out of New York City.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

With dozens of rich and famous families allegedly cheating to get their kids into elite schools, we’ll hear an APM Reports documentary about disparities in college admissions.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

What the Mueller investigation means for our trust in American institutions.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The British government says a vote by MPs to take control of Brexit sets a dangerous precedent; the European Parliament votes on controversial copyright law reform; and Mexico demands an apology from Spain over colonial abuses.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

About that Russian interference; the first US Census in Arabic; President XI visits France; the Supreme Court gets a crack at strengthening gerrymandering.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Why Brexit matters and how it has shaped people’s lives. The deadline for the UK to leave the European Union is just around the corner, and the way Brexit plays out will affect the global economy.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The special counsel, Robert Mueller, was supposed to decide whether President Trump had committed a crime. Why did the attorney general, William Barr, do it instead?

Guest: Michael S. Schmidt, who has been covering the special counsel investigation for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Israeli elections are just two weeks away, and it might surprise you to learn that a big stop on the campaign trail is a conference hall in Washington. The candidates come to address Americans, who don’t have a vote, but their real audience is in Israel.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Comic writer and actor John Mulaney. He used to write for Saturday Night Live, and returned twice in the past year to host the show. He also does the voice of Andrew in the animated series Big Mouth about adolescence and puberty. His comedy special Kid Gorgeous at Radio City is streaming now on Netflix.