What’s on MPR News – 3/25/19

Monday March 25, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Stephanie Curtis hosts)

Ken Rudin will talk about the Mueller report.

9:15 a.m. – Stephanie Curtis is joined by two experts to answer your questions about Attorney General Barr’s summary of the Mueller report.

Guests: Former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Tom Heffelfinger; Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a Brennan Center fellow and law professor at Stetson University.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Attorney General William Barr has released a letter summarizing the Mueller report. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spent the weekend reviewing the principal findings of the document, and released this letter on Sunday afternoon.

We bring you the latest on the report, plus reaction from across the political spectrum. What does it mean that Mueller’s report is wrapped up? What other investigations still linger over the president?

Guests: Shane Harris, intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Future of War fellow, New America; author, ‘At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex’ and ‘The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State.’

James Antle (ANT-el, like mantel), editor-in-chief, The American Conservative magazine; former politics editor, Washington Examiner; senior advisor, Defense Priorities.

Asha Rangappa (rahn-GAH-pa), senior lecturer, Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, Yale University, former associate dean, Yale Law School; legal and national security analyst, CNN; former FBI agent.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Host Angela Davis will sit down with Nikki Farago, the assistant commissioner for Children and Family Services, and Wendylee Raun, education coordinator for MN Adopt, to talk about foster care in Minnesota.

11:30 a.m. – Mark Mallman explores the effects of happy music, the music scene in Minnesota, and how grief manifests itself in day-to-day activities in his new memoir, “The Happiness Playlist.”

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

REVEAL received a secret recording of a 2017 Independent Petroleum Association of America meeting. Oil executives are heard discussing David Bernhardt, now deputy secretary of the Interior and a former industry lobbyist. In the recording, the executives call Bernhardt a close friend and rejoice over their unprecedented access. President Donald Trump has nominated Bernhardt to replace Ryan Zinke as department head, and confirmation hearings will be held this week.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Bangladesh prepares to move tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees to a remote island. It could become a mass grave.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip reaching Tel Aviv for the first time in years; the embattled UK Prime Minister briefed her cabinet on how she plans to break the deadlock over Brexit, while Parliament is planning to wrest control away from the government; Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife arrived in Cuba, to promote closer ties with the communist country.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The Mueller report fallout; a suicide in Parkland; US-China trade deal; what it means to be an independent artist; flooding update.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The story of one man’s cheesy love of one British dairy product and what it might tell us about life in the UK after Brexit.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Attorney General William P. Barr sent a letter to Congress summarizing the findings of the special counsel investigation: no evidence of coordination with Russia, but a more complicated story when it comes to obstruction of justice.

Guests: Maggie Haberman, who covers the White House for The New York Times; Michael S. Schmidt, who has been covering the special counsel investigation for The Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Student protesters in Algeria demand that their longtime president step down. They want a new, more representative government, but their parents remember protests a generation ago, and they worry about what might happen next.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

J.M. Berger is an expert on extremist movements, including ISIS, far-right groups, and White Nationalists. He is a research fellow with VOX-Pol a European group that researches violent online political extremism. Berger is the author of the book Extremism, and the co-author of ISIS: The State of Terror. He also writes for The Atlantic and Politico.