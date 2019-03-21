What’s on MPR News – 3/21/19

Thursday March 21, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Stephanie Curtis hosts)

When the World Wide Web debuted 30 years ago, it was seen at as the new frontier — the great equalizer even. As we celebrate three decades of the web, how much have we gained from it?

Guests: Jason Hong, professor in the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University; Haim Levkowitz, associate professor of computer science at Kennedy College of Sciences

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Oil and gas is a $31 billion industry in Coloradom, according to leading businesses and civic organizations, but it’s also a big concern to some residents. Our Across America team spoke to several people in the Greeley, Colorado, area about how the industry has affected their lives. In some cases, it’s even had an impact on their sleep. How does Colorado balance the health and safety of residents with the economic success of the oil and gas industry?

Guests: Amy Harder, reporter covering energy and climate, Axios; KC Becker, Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives; Chris Wright, CEO and chairman, Liberty Oilfield Services; Therese Gilbert, co-founder, Weld Air and Water; Matt Bloom, energy and economy reporter, KUNC Greeley, CO.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

It’s great when professional athletes give back to their communities. Angela Davis will be speaking with retired soccer player Tony Sanneh, who is tackling the achievement gap and the shortage of teachers of color.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Many DFL candidates in Minnesota promised voters they would expand access to health care by broadening access to MinnesotaCare from the near poor to more middle-income people who would pay to enroll. How would such a “buy-in” option work? Could it pass in a Minnesota Senate where Republicans hold the majority? A conversation featuring MN Senator Michelle Benson (R) and national health care industry expert Joel Ario. Professor Larry Jacobs will moderate. Recorded at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Mapping water poverty in the United States ahead of World Water Day. When you don’t have access to clean running water, it affects every part of your life.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The British prime minister Theresa May heads to Brussels to ask for a delay but will EU leaders agree? Newshour’s James Coomarasamy is in Brussels and will be live with the latest.

Also: how rescuers are struggling to reach thousands stranded by the floods in Mozambique?

And New Zealand’s ban on semi-automatic rifles.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Fox News and Muslims; small-dollar Democrats; why are migrants coming; the decriminalization of sex work; how to fix Congress.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Research out today on the children of Asian-Americans found that while they often excel at academics, it’s harder for them to move into managerial role in the workforce. In today’s episode: A look at why that might be.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

For only the second time since the start of a global epidemic, a person was reported this month to have been cured of H.I.V., the virus that causes AIDS. Scientists and activists had almost given up on reaching that milestone. Here’s a look at how we got to this point.

Guest: Peter Staley, a longtime AIDS activist.

7 p.m. – The World

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte makes his own rules. His war on drugs has executed thousands of Filipinos without a trial. His sister compares him to Donald Trump and explains how Duterte became Duterte.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Ed Caesar writes in The New Yorker about the 2016 campaign for Brexit in Britain and the millionaire Arron Banks who funded the most extreme end of the Leave campaign and the question of whether he did with Russian assistance. Banks also used Trumpian scare tactics to sway voters.