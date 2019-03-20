What’s on MPR News – 3/20/19

Wednesday March 20, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The recent mosque attack in New Zealand and subsequent response from ISIS have garnered a lot of attention online. Are social media companies doing enough to stop extremism from spreading?

Guest: Brian Levin is the director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino and a former New York City police officer.

9:20 a.m.- The rate of homeownership is dramatically lower among millennials than it was for the generations that preceded them. The Federal Reserve says it’s because of “lower earnings, fewer assets and less wealth.”

Guests: Jarim Person-Lynn, Founder of Brass Knuckle Finance and author of an upcoming book: “Trap House – How to buy a home without getting trapped”; Bola Sokunbi, Money expert and founding CEO of Clever Girl Finance

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The mission of the Federal Aviation Administration is to provide the world’s safest, most efficient aerospace system. But the Boeing 737 Max saga suggests the company had permission to certify the safety of its own planes.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

A report released by the office of the legislative auditor found evidence of fraud in the Child Care Assistance Program. How common is fraud in human services and when did it become such a political issue?

Guests: Jim Nobles, Legislative Auditor;Tony Lourey, Commissioner of the Department of Human Services; Kevin Goodno, Former commissioner of the Department of Human Services; Mohamed Omar, Executive Director of Dar Al-Farooq.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From the Climate One series: Host Greg Dalton interviews the new EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler about climate change, energy, environmental regulations and transportation. Conducted at a “Conference on the Future of Personal Mobility” organized by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Also on the program: Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board, Albert Cheung, head of Global Analysis at Bloomberg New Energy Finance, and Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

One district attorney’s office in Mississippi strikes many more black people from its juries than white people. The allegations of discrimination in jury selection are heading to the Supreme Court.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

How best to help those affected by the southern African floods?

New Zealand’s Prime Minister on the lessons of the Christchurch mosque shooting and the risks and rewards of a technological response to climate change.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

China counterfeit fighters; how to fix Congress; avalanches in the Rockies; Boeing’s reputation on the line; Trump vs. Lordstown, Ohio.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

As more candidates join the race for the Democratic presidential nominee, more campaigns are also joining the race to fundraise. But in this primary season, where candidates receive their money may be as important as how much they make.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

President Trump welcomed Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, to the White House on Tuesday. We look at the back story of Mr. Bolsonaro, whose campaign tactics, incendiary rhetoric and brash style have earned him the nickname “Trump of the tropics.”

Guest: Ernesto Londoño, the Brazil bureau chief for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

A restaurant owner on Cape Cod hires workers from the Philippines every summer because he can’t find enough Americans to do the work. The Filipino family he hires, however, can’t come this summer. The Trump Administration has barred Filipinos from getting work visas.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Heidi Schreck wrote and performs in the play What the Constitution Means to Me, which is now in previews on Broadway and opens officially on March 31. It’s based on her experiences as a teenager participating in Constitution debate contests held by the American Legion across the country. Her play is about the ways the Constitution has shaped and failed the lives of four generation of women in her family.