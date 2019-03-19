What’s on MPR News – 3/19/19

Tuesday March 19, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Time to rethink retirement. Marketplace economics contributor Chris Farrell thinks so. In his new book, “Purpose and a Paycheck: Finding Meaning, Money and Happiness in the Second Half of Life,” Farrell says that seniors are increasingly using retirement as a way to reinvent themselves.

Guest: Chris Farrell, Marketplace economics contributor

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Around the world more people are buying more guns. The greatest demand is in the wealthiest countries. New Zealand is changing its gun laws after last week s mosque shooting. What might the rest of the world teach America about gun safety and gun ownership? And, would we listen?

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Minnesota, we’ve had a harsh winter! Angela Davis will be talking with two home improvement experts about preparing for spring…and how to repair the damage this winter has done.

Guests: John Trostle, Home inspector, John Trostle Consulting; Samantha Strong, General contractor, principal of EcoBroker and NAR Green Design.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Live Westminster Town Hall Forum: David Hogg (a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and co-founder of “March for Our Lives.”) His talk is titled, “Putting the USA over the NRA.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

“One Day at a Time” revived the 1970s sitcom through the lives of a Cuban American family. But after three seasons, the show is out. The pushback has been intense.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The President of Mozambique says the death toll from Cyclone Idai could be as high as 1000; rescue teams are trying to reach people stranded by rising flood waters.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Muslim mental health; Trump’s press conference on Brazil; weaponizing civility; addiction training.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

How the value of life is calculated and what happens if that values changes. We often say human life is priceless, but economists and the federal government both use a measure which puts a dollar sign to life.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

As Boeing developed a new line of passenger jets, it was determined to avoid costly training for pilots. Then, two of those jets crashed.

Guest: Natalie Kitroeff, a business reporter for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Baseball’s Ichiro Suzuki joined the Seattle Mariners 18 years ago. This week could be his last in uniform. The Mariners and the Oakland A’s open the Major League Baseball season on Wednesday in Tokyo with tens of thousands of Ichiro fans in the stands.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Biologist and primatologist Frand de Waal talks about his latest book “Mama’s Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us about Ourselves”. He’s been studying primate behavior and emotions for 40 years, first in the Netherlands, where he was born and grew up, and then in the U.S. He’s the director of the Living Links Center at the Yerkes National Primate Research Center, near Atlanta. He is also a professor at Emory University in the Psychology Department.