What’s on MPR News – 3/18/19

Monday March 18, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

MPR News Host Kerri Miller runs down the week in politics with Ken Rudin, host of The Political Junkie Podcast.

9:15 a.m.- A group of wealthy parents were charged last week with illegally pulling strings and paying bribes to get their kids into prestigious U.S. universities: Yale, Stanford, USC, UCLA, Georgetown and Wake Forest. Federal authorities say it’s the largest college admission scam in U.S. history.

Guests: Jessica Calarco, assistant professor of sociology at Indiana University and author of “Negotiation Opportunities; Julie Lythcott-Haims, former Stanford University Dean of Students and author of “How to Raise an Adult.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Friday’s mosque shooting in New Zealand was inspired by a toxic & racist culture that feeds off parts of the internet. How do we reckon with online hate and what consequences should there be for the bigots who promote acts of violence?

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

In February, a set of recommendations for how prosecutors across the country can better manage officer-involved shootings was released. The toolkit was developed by a coalition of victims and activists, as well as prosecutors and police chiefs from across the country.

Among the working group were several Minnesotans, including the mother and uncle of Philando Castile who was shot and killed by a St. Anthony police officer 2016, and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, who led the prosecution of that officer, who was found not guilty.

Guests: John Choi, Ramsey County Attorney; Valerie Castile, founder of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation and mother of Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by police in 2016; Clarence Castile, Reserve officer for the St. Paul Police Reserve Unit and uncle of Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by police in 2016.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

An APM Reports documentary “In the Dark: The Trial of Curtis Flowers.” On Wednesday, March 20, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Curtis Flowers’ case and lawyers have cited reporting from APM’s “In the Dark” team in their briefs. Madeleine Baran is the documentary’s reporter and narrator.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Inside the fight over online privacy rights. Californians will soon have more control over their personal online data. But what if they don’t read the fine print?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Gun law reform will be announced in New Zealand, following the massacres at two Christchurch mosques; floods in Mozambique have killed 157 people; and we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Periodic Table.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Remembering the victims of the New Zealand terrorist attack by white man; a cop on trial in Pittsburgh; the last big U.S. baseball glove maker; the death of Dick Dale.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Despite being a stone’s throw from Silicon Valley, the San Francisco City Assessors Office has been running on technology from 1980s. But that equipment may soon be getting an upgrade.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

A gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing at least 50 people. The massacre was partly streamed online. We look at why the attack was, in some ways, made by and for the internet.

Guest: Kevin Roose, who writes about technology for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

A woman arrested for scaling the Statue of Liberty, Patricia Okoumou is a US citizen from the Republic of Congo who was arrested for scaling the Statue of Liberty. She climbed the statue to protest the immigration policies of President Trump. This week she faces possible jail time.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air (Dave Davies hosts)

Life and death on Riker’s Island. Dr. Homer Venters spent nine years as head of New York City’s correctional health services, where he oversaw the care of thousands of inmates. He details horrific cases of inmate deaths from beatings and neglect, and describes some hard-won institutional changes. He has a new memoir.