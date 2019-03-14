What’s on MPR News – 3/14/19

Thursday March 14, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

“Captain Marvel” ruled the box office opening weekend, busting the myth that movies about female superheroes don’t make money. In fact, it grossed $455 million globally, the sixth best start for a movie ever.

But the numbers aren’t as good elsewhere. Women played leads in only 40 percent of the top 100 films of 2018. And behind the scenes? It’s even worse. Of the top 100 grossing movies, only four had female directors; just 18 had female producers.

Guests: Liliana Percy, host of the podcast This Movie Changed Me; Melissa Silverstein, founder of Women and Hollywood, and artistic director of the Athena Film Festival

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is on a mission to change Hollywood through the “Me Too” movement. She’s a co-founder of Time’s Up: fighting discrimination, sexual harassment and assault of women. Now that focus is broadening, to the healthcare industry. Joshua Johnson will talk with Tracee Ellis Ross about remaking the world of movies, and medicine.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

On Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, former NPR host Michele Norris sat down with former first lady Michelle Obama.

Norris is no stranger to big names or tough subjects.

She won a Peabody for her work on The Race Card Project. When she started the project, Norris thought she needed to prompt people to talk about race. She was wrong. There was no shortage of people who craved a venue for those discussions.

MPR News host Angela Davis will talk with Norris about growing up in Minnesota, race and her new ventures at the Aspen Institute.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Reflections on Congress with former Congressman Erik Paulsen. Moderated on Tuesday by Gary Eichten at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School. They talked about the way elections work, and the performance of Congress.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The largest death row in the country is shutting down. What California’s move means for the future of capital punishment across the country.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The national emergency vote; the potholes of Des Moines; the roots of white U.S. nationalism; youth mental health problems on the rise.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A look at the businesses trying to make robot security guards commonplace.The newest security guard at your local shopping center might be a robot, instead of a human.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

When a federal prosecutor revealed a $25 million scheme to seek an edge in college admissions for the children of celebrities, executives and other rich parents, he declared, “There can be no separate college admissions system for the wealthy.” But, as it turns out, there is.

Guests: Jennifer Medina, a national correspondent for The New York Times; Katie Benner, who covers the Justice Department for The Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Students across Europe strike over inaction on climate change. School kids in Munich have racked up unexcused absences three Fridays in a row to protest melting glaciers, mass extinctions. and mismanagement of the earth.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross talks with Aidy Bryant. In addition to being a cast member of Saturday Night Live, she stars in a new comedy series called Shrill, that’s based on the collection of autobiographical essays by Lindy West, who identifies as fat and a feminist. Shrill starts streaming on Hulu on Friday.