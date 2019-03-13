What’s on MPR News – 3/13

Wednesday March 13, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

9:00 AM – 9:15 AM — How concerned should we be about climate change? Is it time to panic?

In September, the UN stated that climate change is the defining issue of our time and that global leaders have until 2020 to come up with solutions. In a recent NY Times Op-Ed, columnist David Wallace-Wells says it might be time to panic about climate change.

Guest: Brenda Ekwurzel, senior climate scientist and the director of climate science for Climate & Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

9:15 a.m.- In Tessa Hadley’s new novel, “Late in the Day,” the author finds myriad ways to describe the loss of a loved one — the darkness that shrouds the life after. In the novel, Hadley portrays grief as the slippers a loved one had been wearing, the books they had been reading, the half-sipped cups of coffee they left behind.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Keeping measles out of the mainstream. Two-hundred-and-twenty-eight cases of measles have been reported in the U.S. this year. For decades we considered this virus eliminated. Now there are outbreaks from Washington State to Georgia to New York. Emotions are running high, and some states are considering laws to require vaccinations.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Miscarriages are sad, private events, difficult to talk about. But they are not rare; Mayo Clinic reports they occur in 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies. Given how common they are, experts believe that open and honest dialogue about miscarriages can help mothers and partners grieve.

Guests: Annette Klein is a registered nurse. She has been in the field for 42 years. She facilitates a pregnancy and infant loss support group at Allina Health; Dr. BraVada Garrett-Akinsanya is a psychologist who has been practicing for 39 years; Dr. Suzanne Darnell is an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women’s Health at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

For Women’s History Month: broadcast of the documentary, “The Making of Male Dominance,” about the history and implications of patriarchy, from ancient times to today. From the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke, produced and co-hosted by John Biewen (former MPR’er) and Celeste Headlee.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

An FBI investigation takes college admissions to a whole new level. But the 1 percent shelling out big bucks to get their kids into college is nothing new.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Our coverage today will be dominated by the aftermath of the crushing defeat for the British Prime Minister’s Brexit deal. What happens next?

The Australian Cardinal, George Pell, has been sentenced to six years in prison for child sex offenses.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The Manafort sentence; how China dictates our plastics recycling; fear of flying.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A conversation with the CEO of Duolingo about the language-learning business. Lots of people are learning languages today, and they’re turning to tech in order to do it.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

“Medicare for all” has become a punching bag for Republicans and a rallying cry for many Democrats. But what exactly is it?

Guest: Margot Sanger-Katz, who covers health care for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Marking eight years of civil war in Syria. A Syrian man remembers the protests and the optimism. He joins The World from Idlib, the last major pocket of rebel resistance in Syria.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Why are emergency room visits so expensive — $60 for ibuprofen? — and why are the costs so unpredictable? Terry Gross talks with Sarah Kliff, a health policy journalist for Vox, who collected ER bills from around the country, and then got the stories behind the bills. Stories of hidden fees, high deductibles, out of network doctors, and more.