What’s on MPR News – 3/12/19

Tuesday March 12, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

MPR News Host Kerri Miller runs down the week in politics with Ken Rudin, host of The Political Junkie Podcast. This week they discuss who’s in, who’s out, and who may still join the race for president in 2020.

9:15 a.m. – The cost of child care is staggering. In America, young parents spend more than 25% of their income on child care. That number doubles for single parents. In some cities that’s almost as much as a second rent payment each month.

In February, Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential hopeful, laid out her plan to make childcare more affordable. President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, also called for increased spending on child care in the White House budget, released Monday.

How desperate is the situation? Why is child care so expensive? Is there a role for businesses to play in providing a solution? Or is so-called “universal child care” the only viable way forward?

Guests:Ellen Galinsky, president and co-founder of Families and Work Institute and the author of Mind in the Making ; Samuel Hammond, director of poverty and welfare policy at the Niskanen Center.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

In the fight to keep you healthy, your immune system is always on the front line. For a long time, doctors thought they understood human immunity. Now we know that one can go too far with hygiene. And there are benefits to using antibiotics less, and picking your nose more.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Minnesota doesn’t have enough mental health workers. Each year, one in five Minnesotans faces some sort of mental health condition. There are just not enough professionals to help. And that’s only part of the problem.

With mental health, it’s especially important to get care that’s culturally relevant. But very few care providers in Minnesota are from minority and immigrant communities.

Guests: Jin Lee Palen, Minnesota Association of Community Mental Health Programs executive director; Dr. Pahoua Yang, vice president of community mental health and wellness at Amherst H. Wilder Foundation.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A special program out this week from the BBC World Service. It’s part of their “Global Questions” series. The question this time is, “What is the future of Israelis and Palestinians?” Recorded at the International YMCA in West Jerusalem, with questions from the West Bank and Gaza. Moderated by Zainab Badawi of the BBC World Service.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Private prisons and criminal justice reform: they don’t seem like they’d go together until you follow the money. Private prison companies are investing more in recovery centers and halfway houses.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The recovery of the flight recorders of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday; Judges in Algeria say they’ll refuse to oversee next month’s elections if President Bouteflika stands as a candidate; and the growing anger in Venezuela over power cuts and the lack of food

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Brexit vote reaction; legislating police shootings; Venezuela from the ground; Biden in waiting; Tiny Desk concert.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

San Francisco is seen as the heart of the tech industry but away from Silicon Valley, you’ll find the city’s municipal office, running on software from the ‘80s.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Once the special counsel’s report has been released, it’s up to Congress and its oversight committees to determine what happens next. We spoke to the head of the House Judiciary Committee, who will have to make that decision. (Part 3)

Guest: Rep. Jerry Nadler, Democrat of New York.

7 p.m. – The World

A woman who exposed a Russian troll farm. Before Russian trolls interfered with US elections, they perfected their craft, by attacking opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Journalist Lyudmilla Savchuk worked undercover on a Russian troll farm, and blew the whistle.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

A New York Times deputy general counsel talks about issues he’s faced during the Trump presidency, when the war over press freedom is about the very nature of truth. David McCraw has dealt with the publication of wikileaks documents, and sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, law suits, kidnappings and more. He has a new memoir.