What’s on MPR News – 3/1/19

Friday March 1, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. -1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. For hours, Michael Cohen testified before a House committee, sharing everything from opinions on the president’s character (he called him a con man and a racist) to evidence of alleged payments of hush money to cover up the president’s extramarital affair. Republican members of the committee largely tried to impugn Cohen’s character, noting that he was already headed to jail and had admitted to previously lying to Congress, though Cohen said he did so at the behest of the president.

Chicago is headed to a runoff election, with the city poised to elect its first African-American woman mayor.

In a controversial move, The United Methodist Church upheld its restrictions on gay clergy members and its restrictions for same-sex marriage.

And Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is under pressure to address what The New York Times describes as “lenient plea bargain that he helped negotiate as Miami s top federal prosecutor with a wealthy acquaintance of President Trump s accused of trafficking children for sex.”

Guests: Shane Harris, intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico; Wendy Benjaminson, tax editor, Bloomberg.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. The second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly with no large breakthroughs on denuclearization or a lasting peace. But the president did have kind words for Kim over Otto Warmbier, an American who died after being held prisoner in North Korea.

A standoff between India and Pakistan over Kashmir stoked fears that the conflict could grow.

A Univision news team was detained in Venezuela.

And Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected, though his opponent, Atiku Abubakar called the election a “sham”.

Guests: Edward Luce, chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; Nancy Youssef, national security reporter, The Wall Street Journal; Nathan Guttman, Washington correspondent, Israeli Public TV.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the first Native woman to hold a statewide, executive office in the country, carved a career out of the three pillars of the 2019 Walz-Flanagan Budget Proposal: education, health care, and community prosperity.

Guest: Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

11:45 a.m. – Capitol Update. Minnesota lawmakers must agree on a balanced two-year budget by May 20 or risk a special session. They kicked off the year with optimism, talking of a fresh start and plans to get things done early. Nearly two months in, how’s it going?

Guests: Briana Bierschbach, MPR News political reporter; Tim Pugmire, MPR News political reporter

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

To impeach or not to impeach That is the question and members of Congress are getting in the wake of Michael Cohen’s testimony. Democrats weigh the options.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

A, C, G, and T — those four bases pairs make up the DNA of all living things. What happens when we create new letters for the genetic alphabet? Synthetic genomes: new medicines, fuels, new life? Should we be careful about what we make? Plus, how communities are adjusting to new recycling challenges,

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

A wave of protests in Algeria against the decision of the president to stand for a fifth term

Bangladesh says it can’t take in any more Rohingya muslim refugees

And the Argentinian teenager who has become the first ethical hacker to make a million dollars

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; CPAC and Trump 2020; the draft registration ruling; the Leaving Neverland movie.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

How magic became democratized and monetized. In the past, magicians created a secret society to privately share the tricks of the trade. But then along came the internet, and magic changed forever.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

President Trump was so confident he would reach a nuclear pact with North Korea that he scheduled a signing ceremony before an agreement had even been struck. Here’s how it all unraveled.

Guest: David E. Sanger, a national security correspondent for The New York Times and the author of “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age.”

7 p.m. – The World

The politics of Carnival. Carnival time in Rio means music- and marching. A Brazilian samba school is taking its message to the streets. It’s about black history, human rights, and a Rio city councilwoman who fought for change and was assassinated alnost a year ago.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Stanley Donen was considered the “master of the musical”, and was best known for directing and choreographing “Singing in the Rain” and “Funny Face”. He died on February 21, 2019 at the age of 94. Donen is one of the last survivors from the prime era for musicals (1940s and ‘50s), when Hollywood was at its most glamorous. He worked with Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, Cary Grant, and Audrey Hepburn, among others. (Rebroadcast of a program which aired February 8, 1996)

8:30 p.m. – Jim Nicholson was a legendary Daily News obituary writer and investigative journalist based in Philadelphia. He died on Friday February 22, 2019 at the age of 76. He wrote obituaries for the paper for 19 years, and was known for celebrating the lives of ordinary men and women. Nicholson had a military background as well-joining New Jersey’s National Guard in 1982. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, and was sent on many missions including the 1989 U.S. invasion where General Manuel Noriega was overthrown. (Rebroadcast of a program which aired May 26, 1987)