What on MPR News – 3/11/19

Monday March 11, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Recent comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., triggered a firestorm of controversy that Democratic Party leaders are struggling to contain. Let the pundits argue about whether her statements were truly anti-Semitic. What are the historical and cultural contexts that lead to this moment? Is there room to question America’s relationship with the Jewish state? Are there different standards for white Christian men who discuss Israel than there are for a brown, Muslim woman?

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

They shape how we work and what we see. But most of us have no idea what they are, or how much they control our lives. Algorithms – invisible and all-powerful pieces of code. A user’s guide.

Guests: Kartik Hosanagar, author of “A Human’s Guide to Machine Intelligence: How Algorithms Are Shaping Our Lives and How We Can Stay in Control”; Safiya Noble, PhD, author of “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism.”

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

First, Angela Davis checks in with the city of St. Paul on where it’s putting the excessive amounts of snow this season. Then, a conversation with renowned polar explorer Ann Bancroft, the first woman known to have crossed ice to reach both the North and South poles.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A new Intelligence Squared debate about the “techonomic Cold War” with China. Will the next Silicon Valley be in China? Is the Belt and Road Initiative a trillion dollar blunder? Will the US and China both lose the trade war? Debaters are Ian Bremmer, Michele Flournoy, Yasheng Huang, Susan Thornton, and Parag Khanna.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

For some high schools, sports is no longer binary.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The policy of 5G; Lebron and the Lakers; revealing medical prices; Trump’s water plan for California.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The challenges and solutions in growing a small-town business. Starting a business in a rural area can be tough, but one entrepreneur in Plymouth, Idaho was able to turn her boutique into an international enterprise.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

As the special counsel finishes his investigation, he can pursue three different paths — each with a profoundly different effect on how Congress will proceed. Recent history makes one of those paths especially treacherous. (Part 2)

Guest: Michael S. Schmidt, who has been covering the special counsel investigation for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

The dream of an independent Tibet. Sixty years ago, in March 1959, people in Tibet rebelled against Chinese rule. It was the beginning of a movement that lives on in the hearts of some Tibetan activists around the globe.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Barbara Brown Taylor is an Episcopal priest who left the pulpit to become a professor of religion. In her new book she writes about teaching the world’s religions at Piedmont College, an independent, church-related, four year liberal arts institution where most of the students hadn’t had much exposure to other religions. Taylor’s new memoir is Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others.